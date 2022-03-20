THE REGULARS: Lots of work to do to stop sex trafficking

Sex Trafficking has been a problem for many years; it is not getting any better, it has gotten much worse. There is not a state in the country that does not have people being trafficked. A common misconception about human trafficking in America is that “it does not happen where I live.” All of us want to think and believe we live in a safe neighborhood within the borders of a nice town, therefore they should not worry.

Currently, between 100,000 to 150,000 victims in the United States are being used as commercial sex slaves, many have been exploited in Siouxland. In Iowa there were 263 cases in 2020, in 2019 there were 98. I am writing this article today to help you understand and be more aware of this horrible problem in our world, including Siouxland.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) 0f 2000, determined how to prosecute human traffickers, prevent them from abducting people and help the victims. Also, it is a federal crime and created the Office of Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons. The above information is from the August 31, 2021 Facts and Statistics

According to the same report, Nevada, Mississippi, and Florida are the three states where the most human trafficking are reported by state. Nevada has the highest with 7.50 per 100,000, Mississippi 4.99 per 100,000 and Florida 4.08 per 100,000. However California, Texas, and Florida, with the highest number of cases. California in 2019 has the most cases with 1,507, Texas next with 1080, and Florida 896.

In 2020, the state of Mississippi had as many as 5 victims per 100,000 residents. That is one 175 percent higher than the average across the nation. One reason there are so many that are trafficked in Mississippi is because it is the poorest state in the country. They pursue people that are struggling financially, the victims are desperate, they are trying to take care of their family and will do anything to help and provide for them. They are doing their best to make things better for their family as well as themselves.

Most generally, women are manipulated by the person or persons into believing they are their friend and will help them. After they “earn” their trust they begin working them in the sex trade business. Because child poverty is an issue, they drop out of school, leave home and find themselves in the sex or labor trade.

There is not a county in Florida that has not had sex trafficking recorded, they are the only state in the nation that has that dubious distinction. It is so bad for children in Florida, that one in five of the cases is a child. With that terrible fact in mind, Florida is teaching prevention of trafficking to their students. Honestly, I do not know why more states are not teaching prevention in the schools, it is one tool to help stop the problem.

Another tool is us as a community to get involved because it is happening in Siouxland as well, that is why Sister Shirley Fineran founded the Lila Mae’s House. It is a safe place for women that have been exploited by sex trafficking can go and begin their healing process. Some were manipulated as young as four years old, that child hardly knows how to read and let alone know right from wrong or defend themselves.

Please be aware of the following and ask yourself: Has a person begun to withdraw from normal activities such as family outings, sporting events, and church attendance? Has a child stopped attending school? Have you noticed a dramatic change in behavior? Does the person seem disoriented or confused, possibly due to drugs or intoxication? Do you notice visible bruises in various stages of healing? Does the person seem fearful or timid around you? Does the person suddenly appear malnourished or are they losing weight? Does it seem like the person is saying only what someone else wants them to say? Do they appear to be living in an unstable environment with inhumane boundaries?” The above questions are from the article “Top 3 States in America for Human Trafficking” August 31, 2021

Interestingly the majority of trafficking happens in close proximity to where the victims currently live. For some reason foreign victims are usually more vulnerable in domestic cases.

Sadly human trafficking in the United States is actually worse than it is internationally, to me this is horrifying. More shocking to me is the unconscionable fact that every two and a half hours a child is taken by human traffickers. Furthermore children are used for sex more than five times per day.

Thank you Sister Shirley Fineran for founding The Lila Mae’s house, and for you and your staff for making a difference in Siouxland.

As a community we have lots of work to do in resolving this problem, by pulling together and supporting Sister Shirley and her team we can stop this heinous crime.

Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.

