THE REGULARS: Many reasons exist for why evangelicals support Trump

The Department of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration created a Conscience and Religious Freedom Division which ensures the protection of religious freedom and conscience rights are enforced. It protects Americans from being discriminated against for participating in certain health services. Trump has actively protected religious liberty. One of the policies that he has changed is the ability of Christian organizations to be allowed to apply for government contracts. He has given Christians back their voice.

The president vowed to appoint pro-life Supreme Court Justices, which he did by appointing Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He has, in addition, appointed 187 conservative judges. Evangelicals love that President Trump continues to keep his promises.

On Jan. 31, Ivanka Trump convened a Human Trafficking Summit. President Trump signed an executive order to expand the White House domestic policy council by preparing to appoint an individual whose sole focus is on combatting human trafficking and online child exploitation. He is authorizing resources for recovery and prevention programs. What other president has done this?

President Trump was the first president to sign the Children’s Internet Safety Presidential Pledge.