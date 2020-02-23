THE REGULARS: Many reasons exist for why evangelicals support Trump

Before the Iowa caucuses, I was interviewed by an out-of-state newspaper reporter who was interested in talking to an evangelical supporter of President Trump. Her question was very interesting. She asked me what the media needed to understand about evangelicals who support President Trump. I gave her this food for thought.
There are many reasons why evangelicals support President Trump. One of the most recent actions taken by President Trump that evangelicals support is his unprecedented attendance at the Jan. 24 March for Life Rally in Washington, D.C. He is the first president in the March for Life’s history to speak in person at the rally. President Reagan and both Bush presidents did not make an appearance. This is a big deal to evangelicals and pro-life advocates. This president is the most pro-life president in modern history. Trump has put his words into action.
He is actually in sync with the majority of Americans when it comes to abortion. The National Review recently cited a Marist-Knights’ of Columbus poll finding 56 percent of Americans agreed that abortion is morally wrong.
President Trump, almost immediately after being sworn into office, reinstated the Mexico City Policy which protects foreign aid being used to fund abortions globally. He signed the Protect Life Rule prohibiting Title X funding from going to clinics that perform abortions. This is a huge victory for pro-life advocates.
The Department of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration created a Conscience and Religious Freedom Division which ensures the protection of religious freedom and conscience rights are enforced. It protects Americans from being discriminated against for participating in certain health services. Trump has actively protected religious liberty. One of the policies that he has changed is the ability of Christian organizations to be allowed to apply for government contracts. He has given Christians back their voice.
The president vowed to appoint pro-life Supreme Court Justices, which he did by appointing Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He has, in addition, appointed 187 conservative judges. Evangelicals love that President Trump continues to keep his promises.
On Jan. 31, Ivanka Trump convened a Human Trafficking Summit. President Trump signed an executive order to expand the White House domestic policy council by preparing to appoint an individual whose sole focus is on combatting human trafficking and online child exploitation. He is authorizing resources for recovery and prevention programs. What other president has done this?
President Trump was the first president to sign the Children’s Internet Safety Presidential Pledge.
Many of the actions the president has taken are in support of families. Having more people employed in our history is a positive for keeping families together. The unemployment rate for women is the lowest rate in 65 years. Just about every demographic group has the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded. He is raising all demographics with our great economy. He greatly reduced regulations which created a more business friendly environment. His tax cuts have benefited families.
His pro-Israel policy is a positive for evangelicals. He actually fulfilled his promise to move our embassy to Jerusalem. This was a promise from so many previous presidents, but they did not act on their promises.
President Trump is a strong supporter of the military and law and order. He has rebuilt the military. He is attempting to crack down on sanctuary cities which are promoting lawlessness by not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Stopping the flow of illegal immigrants at the southern border has been another promise kept by the president. Because courts have interfered with his efforts, his plans are moving slower than we would like. But he has found a way to build the southern border wall without the support of the Congress. The president’s main responsibility is to ensure domestic tranquility.
President Trump has gone about his work as president in spite of unrelenting negative publicity by the mainstream media. Most presidents would have folded and quit after such intense negative publicity. But unlike President George W. Bush, who was also hated by the media, Trump fights back. We needed a fighter in the office of the presidency to fight for Christian values with the negative bias toward Christianity permeating our culture - and we got that in Donald J. Trump.
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.