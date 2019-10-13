Country music legend Willie Nelson still plays 100 shows a year and will turn 86 this spring. He is emphatically clear about the key to his longevity - marijuana.
In a recent Rolling Stone interview Nelson declared that without pot, “I wouldn’t be alive. It saved my life, really. I wouldn’t have lived 85 years if I’d have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old."
Nelson pointed to 1978 as the critical year he gave up cigarettes and whiskey.
“I had a pack of 20 Chesterfields, and I threw ’em all away and rolled up 20 fat joints, stuck ’em in there,” he told Rolling Stone. “I haven’t smoked a cigarette since. I haven’t drank that much either ..."
Not everyone is Willie Nelson, but there are one heckuva lot of people who smoke marijuana in this country. A recent Marist study indicated that nearly 55 million Americans, or 22 percent, currently use marijuana and close to 35 million are regular users. In other words there are almost as many marijuana users as there are cigarette smokers (59 million).
In too many states, including Iowa, weed smokers are still treated as criminals. In many states even a small amount of marijuana is a felony and can lead to lengthy incarceration. It is time to end these stupid laws that criminalize marijuana and legalize weed on a national level.
Don’t get me wrong, I am and always have been concerned about real drug problems in this country - marijuana just isn’t one of them. I’m very bothered by the fact that according to the Centers for Disease Control, 46 Americans will die today as a result of prescription opiate abuse, now surpassing car accidents in preventable deaths. Deaths related to marijuana abuse? None.
But it’s still that good old-fashioned legal alcohol that causes more death and disease in this country than any other legal or illegal substance. According to the CDC, 88,000 people died last year from excessive drinking. Among working-age adults aged 20 to 64, one in 10 deaths were from alcohol. Marijuana-related deaths? None.
In fact, unlike alcohol, marijuana has been legalized for medical purposes in some form in 33 states. It has proved to be a godsend for people in chronic pain and numerous other physical and mental ailments. And several studies have shown that marijuana leads to substantial reduction in opiate-related deaths.
There is no question there is plenty of momentum toward legalization. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois will become the 11th state to begin recreational sales. Most of the states that have legalized recreational use have done so with the use of statewide referendums that bypass the legislative process since most politicians are too cowardly to do the right thing. Iowa will probably be one of the last states to do it since we do not have referendums. Nebraska and South Dakota do. No question legalization in neighboring Illinois will eventually put pressure on Iowa when residents from Davenport, Keokuk and Dubuque start hauling weed back across the Mississippi River.
By the way, South Dakota really needs to legalize marijuana since it has some of the most draconian marijuana laws in the country. If you have been found to have “ingested” marijuana, as in your urine or blood, it is a felony. How ridiculous.
As they say out west, it really “chaps my hide” that states like South Dakota, Iowa and others lock up small dope dealers and smokers so some child molester or violent, dangerous offenders have to be set free. And the costs to the taxpayers for incarceration and enforcement are astronomical - $3.6 billion per year, the ACLU estimates.
In the states where recreational marijuana has been legalized, it has created job growth and business investment and a huge windfall for taxpayers. An April study by a marijuana think tank estimates California will bring in over $3 billion in tax revenue.
The sky didn’t fall after recreational legalization in the states that passed it - go to Denver and Seattle, two of the fastest-growing cities in the country, sometime and see how they’ve done. Contrary to assertions made by opponents, crime has actually gone down in most of these states. A 2017 review paper looked at Washington state crime statistics for the years 2010-14 and found “the legalization of marijuana caused a significant reduction of rapes and theft” and also showed a reduction in both regular and binge drinking.
Willie is right, dope smokers aren’t criminals. It’s time this country stopped treating them like they were.
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.