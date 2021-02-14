THE REGULARS: Memories of Valentine's babies, church services

Back in those days, the altar boy had to move the priest’s book and stand from the right side of the altar to the left side for the reading of the Gospel. Grab the book – step carefully down five steps – genuflect – and tote the book and heavy stand up five steps to the other side of the altar. All good until I took that first step. My foot caught on my long cassock (non-Catholics can Google it) and I went flying, head-first down the steps. The book and stand flew halfway across the sanctuary. My mom flinched when she saw me trip and ripped the page out of her prayer book in terror. I regained my composure, gathered the goods, and Father Hogan went on like nothing had happened.

Catholics used to go to “confession.” Now it’s the sacrament of Reconciliation. At a group Reconciliation service many years ago, I was first in line and stepped up to our pastor and gave him a couple of examples of how I had been naughty. He instructed me to head back to the pew and pray for forgiveness. As I made my way to my seat to do my penance, I noticed a lot of smiles coming from the fellow parishioners. I was afraid my pants were unzipped. But then I heard the guy behind me in line say…” Father, please turn off your microphone!”