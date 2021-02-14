THE REGULARS: Memories of Valentine's babies, church services

Happy Valentine’s Day!
Feb. 14 is a memorable day for my family. Our daughter Laura was a Valentine’s Day baby. She was born just after midnight on Feb. 14 and I remember driving home just as the sun came up and stopping at Walgreens where I found a combo Happy Birthday/Happy Valentine’s Day card. Years later (no way I am saying how many) she and her family continue to bless us. A special Valentine’s Day for sure.
My Aunt Shirley, the last surviving member of my mom’s family, was also born on Valentine’s Day. Aunt Shirley lives in Illinois and I try to keep in contact with her as often as I can. I love Aunt Shirley for many reasons, one of which is that she looks just like my mom.
And finally, my mother-in-law Helen was a Valentine’s baby. You have heard the stories about guys and their mother-in-law. Not so with me. I loved her like a mother and was humbled when her children asked me to eulogize her.
Because it’s Sunday, let’s talk some church. COVID-19 has kept me away from church since March. I’m still doing the online thing, but I will be elated when it’s safe to attend in person.
I grew up in Nokomis, Illinois. Our house was right across the street from St. Louis Catholic School and about a block way from the church. This Wednesday is Ash Wednesday – the beginning of Lent. When I was in the 3rd grade, my dad and I agreed to attend daily mass as our Lenten sacrifice. Sounded good, but mass began at 6 a.m.! Despite the ungodly hour, dad and I met our goal. My mom went with us one time - the morning I made my debut as a mass server, a.k.a. altar boy.
Back in those days, the altar boy had to move the priest’s book and stand from the right side of the altar to the left side for the reading of the Gospel. Grab the book – step carefully down five steps – genuflect – and tote the book and heavy stand up five steps to the other side of the altar. All good until I took that first step. My foot caught on my long cassock (non-Catholics can Google it) and I went flying, head-first down the steps. The book and stand flew halfway across the sanctuary. My mom flinched when she saw me trip and ripped the page out of her prayer book in terror. I regained my composure, gathered the goods, and Father Hogan went on like nothing had happened.
Catholics used to go to “confession.” Now it’s the sacrament of Reconciliation. At a group Reconciliation service many years ago, I was first in line and stepped up to our pastor and gave him a couple of examples of how I had been naughty. He instructed me to head back to the pew and pray for forgiveness. As I made my way to my seat to do my penance, I noticed a lot of smiles coming from the fellow parishioners. I was afraid my pants were unzipped. But then I heard the guy behind me in line say…” Father, please turn off your microphone!”
I’ve been a member of the Jubilation Choir at Nativity Church for 30 years. Even though we haven’t been able to sing for nearly 11 months, I refer to myself as first-chair tenor. As my choir colleagues would say, that title is self-proclaimed with no basis in fact. I began my choir career as a bass but quickly learned that chicks dig the high notes, so I moved from the last row to the front row where I remain firmly ensconced with the tenors. It was during my stint as a bass that I had another “incident.” The whole congregation stood in song. When the hymn ended, Father asked everyone to be seated. Everyone sat. Except me. I remained standing. I had locked my knees like a horse in the pasture and was sound asleep. My friend Kerry let me stand there for ten seconds or so, just long enough to let the congregation get a good look. Mercifully, he woke me up. And I sat down. Well-rested but embarrassed.
In the Gospel of Matthew, it is said, "Unless you become like little children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.” I’ve got that part down.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.