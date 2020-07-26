THE REGULARS: Midwest needs clarity, consistency from national actions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are more interconnected than what we think. That fact is evidenced by the coronavirus, but in other ways as well. An often-overlooked connection is that between the rural and urban economy and how they are impacted by national policies.

Wind energy is one example. Right now, 42 percent of electricity in Iowa is generated by wind. That is the largest amount of any state in the country.

The industry has created roughly 9,000 jobs between manufacturing wind turbine components, operations, and maintenance of these systems. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual wage for technicians in Iowa is $57,510.

In 2019, Iowa landowners received over $69 million in lease payments, providing a stable source of income. State and local governments received over $61 million in taxes. Further, the amount of carbon dioxide emissions avoided amounts to 12 million metric tons, the equivalent of 2.7 million cars. Iowa's wind generating capacity has been cited by many companies as a contributing factor to locating operations here.

Unfortunately, there is growing pushback reflected in comments by the president such as citing turbines as a cause of cancer and being completely unreliable. While there is bipartisan support for facilitating continued growth, it faces headwinds generated from the administration.