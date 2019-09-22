The weekend of Sept. 6 and 7 was incredible. It was also a time of great joy and emotion. It all centered around the second-annual Miracle League All Star Celebration held at the Miracle League complex in Riverside Park. Something as simple as swinging a bat and running the bases was a big deal. It was a barrier-free weekend of pure joy thanks to the Miracle League of Sioux City.
You might remember my story about my friend Gene, my neighbor in Nokomis, Illinois. Gene had cerebral palsy and was adopted by a loving couple who looked beyond his disability and saw a perfect child. I thought I could emotionally handle a weekend of kids in wheelchairs, children with service dogs, Down Syndrome and autistic athletes and scores of kids with unseen mental and physical challenges. Tough guy. No problem.
Wrong.
A day before the Miracle League celebration began, I received a text from a mother who had two children participating in the weekend festivities. Her message put me on notice. Here’s what she said:
"As a mother of 2 children participating in the All-Star Games this weekend, a heartfelt thank you. I picked up their swag today and was just so humbled. They don’t need anything. But you have all managed to make them feel like rock stars.
"This weekend will be a reminder to everyone of what’s important in life - believing in another person and lifting him/her up. For me, God will be so present, witnessed by the pure joy you will experience.
"It may be a little out of your traditional comfort zone, but may you be blessed with laughter, hugs, jokes, and inspiration from the athletes. Jim, this weekend will show the heart of this community. Thank you for your help in celebrating people with unique abilities."
This mother, special in her own right for so many reasons, nailed it. I was out of my comfort zone. And yes, I did laugh a lot and got enough hugs to last the rest of the year.
The picture you see with today's column is of a young man named Alex. He can’t walk or talk. His dad brought him to Sioux City from Pennsylvania because his son is an All Star. His dad had to maneuver his son’s hands into a position to grip the bat. When Alex swung, the ball traveled ten feet. To Alex, it was a 450-foot shot over the wall. Happy tears as Alex was carried around the bases by his father. I caught up with Alex and wanted to shake his hand, but he couldn’t move them. I told him he was an incredible baseball player, but he couldn’t respond. I looked up to his dad and, with tears in my eyes and his, told him he had a beautiful son. He already knew that.
This scene played out dozens of times over a two-day period. Tyrus from Ohio pointing to the corn stalks in right field and calling his shot, a la Babe Ruth. Here comes the pitch from a Briar Cliff University baseball buddy and, BOOM, it’s gone! Tyrus pumps his fist, kisses his guns and trots around the bases. That was a real All-Star moment for a young man that probably hasn’t had many of them.
The frustrating part of the Miracle League story? Too many kids with special needs are still being left out.
Listening to stories like the one from Mary in Alabama, a single parent raising her developmentally challenged son. Signing her son up for youth baseball, only to be told he couldn’t play any longer because he “didn’t fit." Rather than give up, Mary starts a Miracle League of her own in her tiny Alabama town and the kids start showing up to play. The problem is that there is no place for these kids to play. Mom’s trying to raise $1.5 million to build a Miracle League facility for her son and his friends. That’s tough to do in a town of 7,000. Bake sales and car washes won’t get you to $1.5 million and there are no heavy hitters who can write a big check. Clearly, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done.
As the Miracle League t-shirt says, “All kids deserve a chance to play baseball." That happened right here in our town and more than 100 special athletes will never forget their incredible weekend in Sioux City. Neither will I.
Next week: Steve Warnstadt
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.