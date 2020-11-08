THE REGULARS: Misuse of power at highest levels of federal government

Another fundamental of republicanism is the Electoral College, which is being demonized by the Far Left. Our brilliant founding fathers knew the danger of a straight democracy where a few states could rule the country by a popular vote. This needs to remain in our Constitution.

Law and order are fundamental to our republican form of governance as well and is lacking in large cities across this nation. Will these riots continue to disrupt average American lives after the election? It is an interesting question.

The Trump-haters working under the title Transition Integrity Project (TIP) after the 2016 election war gamed potential outcomes of the 2020 election as reported by Breitbart news. They outlined four ways to get rid of President Trump. 1. Elect him out of office after his first term. 2. Impeach him. 3. Use a claim of mental instability. 4. A military coup. Rosa Brooks, the co-founder of TIP, recently concluded that anything less than a Biden-Harris landslide will spark catastrophe, including “violence in the streets,” unlike how Republicans reacted to Obama’s two terms.

Michael Anton, former deputy assistant to the president for strategic communications on the United States National Security Council, wrote an article entitled “The Coming Coup,” which speaks of more chaos after the election if the Left doesn’t get its way.