THE REGULARS: Misuse of power at highest levels of federal government

As I am writing this column, I do not know the results of the election. Whichever direction it goes, there will be healing needed in this nation.
Over the past four years, we have seen misuse of power at the highest levels of government, leaving Americans with a distrust of our government. Victor Davis Hanson, a columnist and a Senior Fellow in Military History at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, has written an interesting litany of what has died in America. The article is entitled, “The Fragments of a Civilization.” His article discusses government crimes and coverups, a corrupt media, a candidate hiding and lying to the public, and plans to undo the foundations of the republic. He argues that, little by little, our civilization is coming apart at the seams.
Much of America’s exceptionalism is lost when power brokers use their positions to change the will of the people. In an attempt at a soft coup to overturn an election, the FBI blocked Freedom of Information requests for documents for 3 1/2 years. The FBI had in their possession documents detailing Hillary Clinton’s plan to smear President Trump with a Russia collusion narrative that was a lie. Hanson stated “Hillary Clinton, in felonious fashion, paid for the Steele dossier to subvert an election and, after the election, to destroy a presidential transition and indeed a presidency itself.” Did anyone of the media outlets ever apologize for being wrong for all that time?
Information recently declassified showed that the conspiracy went all the way to the presidency. Knowing it was a lie, the highest levels of the Obama administration still went along with the plan, including the Department of Justice. FBI, and the CIA. Distrust of the FBI is only magnified by their blatant lying to the FISA court four times, as well as altering documents submitted to them.
If former Vice President Biden wins the presidency, investigations into whatever corruption took place will end. This will only encourage more deception and corruption. Is that the America you want?
Next, we are in danger of losing freedom of speech and a free and fair press. Victor Davis Hanson has reflected on the rise of bias in the tech world, “In the old days of the early 21st century, Silicon Valley and other tech giants went through the motions that they were more interested in providing social media access, online buying, and internet services than massaging them all to indoctrinate the public.” That has now changed. The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board noted “intense progressive partisanship is escalating into attempts to stifle information and stigmatize opposing points of view.”
Twitter censoring the New York Post article about the Joe Biden/Hunter Biden family’s alleged influence-peddling shows we are on the precipice of losing these basic freedoms. These tech companies are monopolies and are among the most powerful organizations America has ever experienced.
Another fundamental of republicanism is the Electoral College, which is being demonized by the Far Left. Our brilliant founding fathers knew the danger of a straight democracy where a few states could rule the country by a popular vote. This needs to remain in our Constitution.
Law and order are fundamental to our republican form of governance as well and is lacking in large cities across this nation. Will these riots continue to disrupt average American lives after the election? It is an interesting question.
The Trump-haters working under the title Transition Integrity Project (TIP) after the 2016 election war gamed potential outcomes of the 2020 election as reported by Breitbart news. They outlined four ways to get rid of President Trump. 1. Elect him out of office after his first term. 2. Impeach him. 3. Use a claim of mental instability. 4. A military coup. Rosa Brooks, the co-founder of TIP, recently concluded that anything less than a Biden-Harris landslide will spark catastrophe, including “violence in the streets,” unlike how Republicans reacted to Obama’s two terms.
Michael Anton, former deputy assistant to the president for strategic communications on the United States National Security Council, wrote an article entitled “The Coming Coup,” which speaks of more chaos after the election if the Left doesn’t get its way.
People of faith need to pray for the restoration of integrity to the federal government, regardless of who wins the election, which means holding those guilty of crimes accountable. It also means a return to a free and fair press so Americans can trust the information they are being given. Pray for peace in the streets.
Next week: Jim Rixner
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
