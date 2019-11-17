THE REGULARS: More research needs to be done on marijuana

In recent years, people from various positions in Iowa government have asked me my thoughts on legalizing recreational use of marijuana. My response to each of them consistently has been the same: "As an employer I am charged with providing a safe work environment. How do I do that if marijuana is legal? Do I drug test daily? How do I know that they do not have marijuana-laced food in their lunch?" I have gone on to say, my employees do not sit at desks, they are climbing up and down ladders, crawling around on steep roofs, using power tools, and operating trucks and lifts.

Cannabis plants produce thousands of compounds - the two best known are THC and CBD. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is primarily what people who want a high are looking for to experience it. Cannabidiol, or CBD, does not have the chemicals to produce the high, but it does provide relief for people suffering from some medical ailments. (In a May 21, 2019, article for Live Science - a science news website - however, Kimberly Hickok offers this cautionary note: "Some blogs and anecdotes claim that CBD oils can cure whatever ails you, even cancer. Limited research does not suggest that cannabis oil should take the place of conventional medication except in rare forms of epilepsy - even then it is recommended only as a last resort treatment.")

Today's marijuana is stronger than it used to be.