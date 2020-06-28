THE REGULARS: More should be done to protect meat packing workers

I want to be clear. I point no fingers at any one specific company today. Rather, my views are focused on the industry as a whole - and, more specifically, on a lack of government action in the form of needed regulations - in our tri-state region and across the country. Also, full disclosure: As an attorney, I specialize in protection of worker rights, so this issue resonates with me.

In my view, the underlying problem here is that the meat packing industry is now, essentially, self-regulated; most OSHA inspections are complaint-based. And the Trump administration has made it worse - far less oversight and a green light to speed up production lines even more.

After touring meat packing plants across Nebraska earlier this year, University of Nebraska Medical Center public health and infection control experts discovered some progress has been made in certain areas, but not much in the area of social distancing and providing paid time off (after its study, the UNMC officials put together a playbook for plants to help curb spread of the virus). Of more than 600 packing plant workers surveyed by UNMC, only 39 percent said their plants had spaced out workers on the production line and in common areas such as cafeterias and locker rooms and only 29 percent said they were sure their employer offered additional paid time off or sick leave for workers who contracted the coronavirus.