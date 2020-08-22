THE REGULARS: Multiple reasons exist to advocate for local control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was the late speaker of the House, "Tip" O’Neill, who said, “All politics are local." He was right and he was speaking in the context of national elections. This insight is worth exploring, but from a somewhat different perspective. We should be concerned that local political decisions by city councils, boards of supervisors and school boards are either being overridden or forbidden by the governor and legislators of our state.

In recent history, the state Legislature has refused to allow counties any meaningful authority to regulate feed lots, creating friction between family and cooperate farming operations and generating animosity among neighbors. When certain counties chose to raise the minimum wage, they were rapidly overruled by the governor and Legislature. The same was true when the Legislature imposed restrictions on cities utilizing red light and speeding cameras. Furthermore, the Legislature limited the ability of local officials to prohibit the carrying of guns into courthouses. I am sure this is just a partial list of such efforts. This has been an alarming trend and discourages local participation and also discourages some people from running for local elected positions as they wish to be effective and responsive to local needs of the people.