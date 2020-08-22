THE REGULARS: Multiple reasons exist to advocate for local control

It was the late speaker of the House, "Tip" O’Neill, who said, “All politics are local." He was right and he was speaking in the context of national elections. This insight is worth exploring, but from a somewhat different perspective. We should be concerned that local political decisions by city councils, boards of supervisors and school boards are either being overridden or forbidden by the governor and legislators of our state.
In recent history, the state Legislature has refused to allow counties any meaningful authority to regulate feed lots, creating friction between family and cooperate farming operations and generating animosity among neighbors. When certain counties chose to raise the minimum wage, they were rapidly overruled by the governor and Legislature. The same was true when the Legislature imposed restrictions on cities utilizing red light and speeding cameras. Furthermore, the Legislature limited the ability of local officials to prohibit the carrying of guns into courthouses. I am sure this is just a partial list of such efforts. This has been an alarming trend and discourages local participation and also discourages some people from running for local elected positions as they wish to be effective and responsive to local needs of the people.
Now in pandemic times, the usurpation of local control has rapidly accelerated. Our governor has decided that she will not allow cities to mandate face masks. However, she makes proclamations telling bars and restaurants when they can reopen and how many people can eat and drink there. And most overreaching of all, she, along with help from the Legislature, has decided she can order school boards how to educate our children, putting both children and teachers at risk by forcing all children across the state to return to in-person learning. The irony to all this is that this is the same governor who consistently expressed the view that pandemic responses should be driven by local situations and issues. Who better to decide those responses than local governing bodies?
There are at least four good reasons to advocate for local control:
* First, decision-making processes by city and county governments and school boards are generally problem-solving endeavors responding to local concerns. Given that reality, compromise and consensus come rather naturally. Issues ranging from local economic development to potholes to maintaining rural roads and bridges get decided in an efficient manner.
* Secondly, the unfortunate partisan-driven politics that characterizes our national government has increasingly infected state politics. Countless votes in Des Moines are too often driven by our elected representatives voting with their party’s caucus instead of voting in an independent manner. This partisan divide has thus far not fully manifested itself on the local level. City Councils and school boards are elected in a non-partisan fashion and even boards of supervisors tend to be less partisan than state legislatures, even though they are elected on a partisan basis. This allows for more civility and more effective local actions that serve all of the people.
* Thirdly, unlike decisions that are arrived at in Des Moines, local leaders are far less impacted by the horde of well-funded lobbyists that haunt the Capitol building. The consequences of such lobbying lead inevitably to hosts of special interests influencing legislation that tends all too often to be in their own financial interest rather than the public interest. If you doubt this, just review all the laws passed by the Iowa House and Senate this past year.
* Finally, and, most importantly, local decisions allow for direct citizen input and, in most cases, compel transparency. We can all attend city council, board of supervisor and school board meetings and have our voices heard. We can express our opinions and our concerns and request information that is usually readily available. Furthermore, we can provide valuable information to local governing bodies that will contribute to decisions relating to everything from law enforcement, to planning and zoning, to school classroom behavior policies (such as bullying) and curriculum content.
In essence, local government plays a vital role in our daily lives and provides opportunity for true democratic participation. Common sense and our constitutional framework require that certain policy decisions can only be achieved at the state or national level. However, we need to be especially vigilant not to allow the gradual diminishing of local decision-making autonomy to continue. Not only are all politics local, but local decision-making processes continue to be essential to our democracy.
Next week: Jim Wharton
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.
