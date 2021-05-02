THE REGULARS: Musical ability doesn't run in my family

The Wharton family tree is notably absent of anyone with any musical ability. The Mormon-owned database Family Search traces the Wharton clan to the 15th century and my review of ancestors turns up nary a trace of anyone with a musical bent. We have dentists, lawyers, nurses, social workers, postmasters, farmers, teachers and lots of soldiers but there’s not a piano player in the bunch.

The one exception might be my late brother, Butch. He was 10 years older than me and a good athlete. Butch was a great looking guy with a flat top haircut held firmly in place with sweet-smelling Butch Wax. In high school, he weighed about 160 pounds soaking wet. Even though he wasn’t particularly big, he played the tuba in the high school band. Butch was supposed to practice on his tuba every night. My parents couldn’t buy Butch a car, so my dad had to drive to the high school every afternoon and stuff the tuba in his trunk. It was so big he had to use a rope to hold the trunk lid shut. I can never remember a single instance of Butch practicing at home. Even without practice, Butch was surprisingly good. In fact, he was offered a band scholarship to Milliken University in Decatur, Illinois. He declined the scholarship and decided to attend Southern Illinois University. I think he researched the female-to-male student ratio at SIU and the numbers looked encouraging.