THE REGULARS: Name Sioux City stadium for MLB Hall of Famer Dave Bancroft

With the city investing in some great improvements to the ballpark in anticipation of the 2021 season, now is the perfect time to give the facility a new identity. In addition to a new box office at the ballpark entrance and a new infield, let’s give the place a new name: Dave Bancroft Stadium. What say you City Council?

I am convinced baseball fans would be supportive of honoring the best baseball player ever to call Sioux City home. Having been on the other side of that council table, I can’t think of anyone who would think we are slighting Meriwether Lewis or William Clark by giving the ballpark a name that is more indicative of the rich baseball history of Sioux City. Let’s get it done before the boys of summer return in May.

On the topic of baseball…. many of you have asked if MBL Commissioner Rob Manfred responded to my open letter this summer in the Sioux City Journal about the archaic television blackout rules during a global pandemic. Sorry to say… crickets. Manfred must have been too busy to respond to a fan. Even a form letter would have been nice. Boo!