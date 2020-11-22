THE REGULARS: Name Sioux City stadium for MLB Hall of Famer Dave Bancroft

This will be my final column for the year. The next time we meet the calendar will have flipped to 2021. Here’s hoping the New Year looks a whole lot different. As we approach year end, permit me to ruminate on a few topics that are occupying valuable space in my dome.
I have a suggestion for our City Council, and it was an October Journal column from retired sports editor Terry Hersom that rekindled the idea in my mind. The city should change the name of Lewis and Clark Park to Dave Bancroft Stadium. I was on the council that came up with the Lewis and Clark Park moniker when the stadium was being built in 1992 and opened for play for the Sioux City Explorers in 1993. That time frame coincided with the 200th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. That has come and gone, and Sioux City has an incredible Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center on the riverfront that ensures the legacy continues.
Dave Bancroft deserves some attention from his hometown. Many of you may have no idea who I’m talking about. Dave Bancroft was a native Sioux Cityan and is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Of all the great baseball players who have come out of Sioux City over the past 100 years, no one has reached the career heights of Bancroft. He was born in 1891 and went to Hopkins Grade School and Sioux City High School. Bancroft had an impressive 15-year Major League career with his best years as the shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies. Bancroft’s nickname was “Beauty.” It is said that he yelled “beauty” every time his pitcher threw a strike. Bancroft earned entrance to the Hall of Fame in 1971 and died just a year later. The Negro League’s iconic Satchel Paige was a member of that same 1971 HOF class.
With the city investing in some great improvements to the ballpark in anticipation of the 2021 season, now is the perfect time to give the facility a new identity. In addition to a new box office at the ballpark entrance and a new infield, let’s give the place a new name: Dave Bancroft Stadium. What say you City Council?
I am convinced baseball fans would be supportive of honoring the best baseball player ever to call Sioux City home. Having been on the other side of that council table, I can’t think of anyone who would think we are slighting Meriwether Lewis or William Clark by giving the ballpark a name that is more indicative of the rich baseball history of Sioux City. Let’s get it done before the boys of summer return in May.
On the topic of baseball…. many of you have asked if MBL Commissioner Rob Manfred responded to my open letter this summer in the Sioux City Journal about the archaic television blackout rules during a global pandemic. Sorry to say… crickets. Manfred must have been too busy to respond to a fan. Even a form letter would have been nice. Boo!
Moving away from baseball, all of us were saddened to hear of the passing of "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek. A few years ago, Bev and I were on a Viking River Cruise in Europe. Those boats typically carry 150 or fewer passengers so it does not take long to recognize familiar faces. We were in a group of 20 or so in Budapest when I mentioned to Bev that one of our fellow travelers looked just like Alex Trebek. As soon as he asked a question of our guide, we knew it was Alex Trebek. One morning at breakfast, Bev and I were seated at a table when a gentleman asked if he could join us. You guessed it. Alex Trebek, his wife and two children joined us at breakfast. He was as kind and polite in person as he was on television. "Jeopardy" will go on, but the game show world has lost a beloved figure.
This Thursday is Thanksgiving and, like the other holidays in 2020, it will be a bit different for most of us. Our family usually started the day with mass and then brunch at a restaurant. Not this year. My grandmother died in the 1918 flu epidemic and I have no interest in continuing that legacy. Show you care about others and wear a mask. I hope you have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving and may 2021 be a kinder and gentler year.
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.
