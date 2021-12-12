THE REGULARS: Need for leaders to eliminate toxicity in our water, political discourse

People typically have two complaints about roads. First is that they are in terrible condition. The second is their aggravation caused by road construction.

Iowa is 25th in area but seventh in number of bridges. The state has identified needed repairs on 15,308 bridges at an estimated cost of $3.1 billion.

Repairing and maintaining this system is essential for our agricultural and manufacturing industries. Charese Yanney, a Regulars columnist and Iowa Department of Transportation commissioner, provided an excellent review of the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill's impact on Iowa in her Aug. 15 column.

Another element of infrastructure that is overlooked is water treatment and distribution. Some people criticized its inclusion in the federal bill, even though it is very much the definition of infrastructure. The legislation will result in replacing lead water lines, and provide testing and remediation at schools.

Even low levels of lead have been shown to cause neurological and intellectual impairment and damage organs. According to a Dec. 4 article in the Sioux City Journal, children in Iowa have elevated levels of lead in their blood at nearly twice the national rate. Only three states had a higher detectable level of lead among children than Iowa. We are literally poisoning ourselves and our children.

Our fellow citizens experience lifelong health and intellectual problems because of this problem. The lost potential these Americans face is an individual tragedy, but also negatively impacts the strength and vitality of our country. The adverse effects may prevent individuals from serving in the military, starting a business, or many other opportunities. Failing to address this has long-term economic, human, and national costs.

The new law also has measures to reduce other contaminants in drinking water. It includes funds for building or upgrading wastewater treatment, with at least 60 percent of the resources going to rural communities. These towns have the least capacity to address their issues, and cumulatively could have the largest effect on reducing impacted waterways. That will benefit the residents and those downstream.

Just as there are measures to prevent poisoning ourselves through drinking water, the law has measures to reclaim abandoned mines and to cap orphan gas wells. Both are known to leak methane and other toxins, contaminating land, air, and water and create safety hazards.

Owners of the mines and wells are supposed to have bonds or insurance that cover the costs to prevent damage to the public if the business fails. In the name of cutting regulation and costs, these requirements were often ignored. We can work to address the problem, or issue recrimination once explosions occur, as has happened in Colorado and Pennsylvania.

No legislation is perfect. It's reasonable to point out elements that might go too far, don't go far enough, or could be implemented differently. Much of the criticism, however, went well beyond reason.

Some legislative supporters of the measure were threatened. Police in New York arrested an individual for threatening the life of Republican congressman Andrew Garbarino. Another congressman who supported the measure received voice messages hoping for the deaths of his family and staff.

The member who was directly threatened put much of the blame on his fellow members of Congress. He was quoted as saying, “I don’t think my colleagues want to get me killed, but they should stop with the rhetoric.”

There are legitimate reasons to be for or against the bill. Votes on legislation to improve our roads and clean our water shouldn't be met with threats of violence. The silence of some legislative leaders toward those escalating the rhetoric has been deafening. In addition to the water, we need leaders to eliminate the toxicity of political discourse.

