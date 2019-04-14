Recent events have caused flood control to be a topic of conversation again. Although not personally impacted, I have great empathy for those affected. Having worked in planning, preparing, responding, and policy related to these challenges for nearly two decades, I have many concerns.
Based on the past, there will be some short-term attention to what to do about flooding. Historically, however, public and governmental interest wanes after polarizing arguments that focus more on who, or what, to blame cause weariness.
Since 1992, at least two truly major flood events have occurred on the Mississippi, Cedar, Des Moines and Missouri rivers. There is a dark joke about how many 100-, 200- or 500-year floods can happen over such a short period of time. Just as we need to revise our terminology, we need to recalculate the likelihood of flooding.
I have some support for those who blame climate change for these disasters. Even if you don’t want to believe the scientists, perhaps we listen to the private sector. Insurance companies turn to reinsurance companies to minimize their risks. Faced with increased payouts in the billions of dollars, the Reinsurance Association of America says that climate change has “a significant impact on the economy.”
However, while making changes to existing environmental practices is important, the benefits will be long term. We need more immediate action to address the threats.
Some want to focus on building more and stronger levees. The Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland strengthened its levees and lifted buildings higher after a “once in a thousand year” flood hit in 2015. Last month, one of the levees was undermined and caused a breach, flooding the installation.
In the 2008 flood of the Mississippi, I observed levees breach frequently. I’ve heard that some engineers state that there are two types of levees – those that fail and those that will fail. For every obstacle, there is a counter. Ultimately, we can’t engineer our way out of flooding. Neither do we have the money to do so.
There are also some who seek to blame the Corps of Engineers. It is important to note that their mission of river management goes beyond flood control and wildlife management. Among the competing entities that have a stake in managing river flow are navigation, irrigation, supplemental water supply, power generation, municipal and industrial water supplies, and more.
Even with perfect management of the dams, however, the most recent disaster impacted rivers not managed by the Corps that flow into the Missouri. There’s reasonable discussion regarding the alteration of levees and the Corps’ regulations in building them. Resolving these issues will not fully address the problem, either.
Others flippantly say that structures should not be built in a flood plain. The reality is that humans everywhere build on flat areas by rivers, also known as flood plains. It’s the number and significance of structures that really matter.
There is not a “silver-bullet” solution. What may work is a “silver-buckshot” approach that combines all of the above, plus one more. We need to allow nature to do what nature does. Allowing rivers to meander, as they do naturally, reduces the amount of land for production agriculture, but slows the rate of water flow. Restoring wetlands helps to absorb excess rainfall. Developing holding ponds and reducing the amount of paved areas in urban areas helps to keep water where it falls.
We’ve attempted to bend nature to do what we want. We will need to adapt and allow a more natural river flow, or live with the risk that our management of rivers will sometimes fail.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College and a former Democratic state senator. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.