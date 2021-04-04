THE REGULARS: On Easter Sunday, celebrate this season of rebirth and wonder

Easter Sunday always evokes fond memories of my childhood in the 1950’s back in my hometown of Pittsburgh.
Like my fellow Regulars columnist, Jim Wharton, I too was an “altar boy” at the Catholic church, and participation in the Easter Holy Saturday vigil the night before Easter was special. The blessing of the Holy Water and the fire to light the Easter Candle were mysterious and inspiring. (All in Latin, no less!)
The service concluded with a midnight Mass and then we went home to eat and recover from the long Lenten Fast with Kobase and sauerkraut and much more.
We attended the German Church in our area even through the Irish Church and Polish churches were closer to our house. Ethnic traditions were strong in those days. My mother was Polish; my father was German. But it was the Polish Easter traditions that were the best. The food was absolutely delicious on Easter Sunday and featured either roasted pork loin or ham with all the trimmings. And on the day before Easter, it was the children’s responsibility to take an Easter Basket filled with the special Easter food down the hill to the Polish church to be blessed. Many other traditions such as egg decorating and egg hunts filled the weekend feast.
Such memories are wonderful and I have cherished them all my life. As I have quoted William Faulkner before in these pages “the past is never in the past.”
This Easter is indeed special because we are hopefully experiencing the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic with rapidly increasing vaccinations locally, nationally and throughout the world.
Easter is, in the Christian tradition, the very symbol of hope and renewal so it is even more meaningful this year.
Additionally, the Easter and Passover celebrations usually coincide with coming of spring. What a glorious time of the year! It’s a time for rebirth, renewal and beauty! It is a truly marvelous time of memories and the presence of small daily natural miracles like the greening of the grass and the trees and the opening of flowers.
It is a time that makes poets of us all even if we can’t begin to make a verse rhyme. It is a time to put down the Iphone, turn off the TV and step outside and enjoy.
So as we experience this day that kindles fond memories and glows with the enchantment of the natural world around us, let us all look toward the future in a positive and joyful manner. Think about the words and thoughts that manifest the experience of Easter. Words like renewal, hope, optimism, joy, beauty, promise, happiness, inspiration, wonder and salvation.
It is a time for all of us to look to the future and expect the best of ourselves, of our neighbors and all of the people of this planet.
So let us all pause on this day to acknowledge and celebrate the beauty of world. Let us also renew our commitment to make the world a better place for all. Let us resolve to be kind to everyone, and to teach our children and grandchildren to do the same. Let us welcome the stranger, feed the poor and clothe the naked. Let us resolve to spread love, understanding and compassion. Let us resolve to follow the example of the Native peoples of this land and care for Mother Earth. Let us wake up each day and plan to do something nice for someone. Let us resolve to be respectful to all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual identity or national origin. Let us resolve to any and all differences in a peaceful manner. And finally, let us never forget that we are all brothers and sisters.
For those of us in the Christian tradition, the risen Christ is the reason to celebrate Easter. However, there is indeed reason for all people to celebrate this season of rebirth and wonder. We are all in this together and we need to understand that basic fact and act accordingly. We are indeed our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.
May this day be full of peace and wonderment in every way for you and your family. And remember, as someone once said, Easter is the only time of year that you can put all of your eggs in one basket! What a happy and glorious day to be alive. God Bless and Happy Easter.
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.