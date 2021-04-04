THE REGULARS: On Easter Sunday, celebrate this season of rebirth and wonder

So let us all pause on this day to acknowledge and celebrate the beauty of world. Let us also renew our commitment to make the world a better place for all. Let us resolve to be kind to everyone, and to teach our children and grandchildren to do the same. Let us welcome the stranger, feed the poor and clothe the naked. Let us resolve to spread love, understanding and compassion. Let us resolve to follow the example of the Native peoples of this land and care for Mother Earth. Let us wake up each day and plan to do something nice for someone. Let us resolve to be respectful to all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual identity or national origin. Let us resolve to any and all differences in a peaceful manner. And finally, let us never forget that we are all brothers and sisters.

For those of us in the Christian tradition, the risen Christ is the reason to celebrate Easter. However, there is indeed reason for all people to celebrate this season of rebirth and wonder. We are all in this together and we need to understand that basic fact and act accordingly. We are indeed our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

May this day be full of peace and wonderment in every way for you and your family. And remember, as someone once said, Easter is the only time of year that you can put all of your eggs in one basket! What a happy and glorious day to be alive. God Bless and Happy Easter.