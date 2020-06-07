THE REGULARS: 'One of the tasks before us is to seek a more just system'

We live in an interconnected world, but have less connection with others. We have access to more information than ever, but struggle to demonstrate knowledge. Social media is filled with anti-social activity.
The world is complex and rapidly changing. The first six months of this year have been filled with enough major events to fill six years. With all of these activities, and conflicting information, it's easy to look for what confirms our beliefs.
I've observed that there is a strong desire to be first to share information. One lesson that I learned as a junior intelligence officer is that the first report of information is often wrong or distorted. Most of the information we come across doesn't need to be shared immediately. It especially doesn't need added venom or outrage, and certainly not without confirming.
Professional looking memes are often designed to incite. The developers track who shares them in order to identify you for other purposes. Other countries, violent extremists, as well as those seeking mere profit, all seek to exploit people's indignation.
In 2016, the Russian-based Internet Research Agency reached out to a wide cross-section of Americans, seeking to instigate action. At least once, they were able to get people on both sides to a protest that they initiated. Other countries and malicious actors know this and may seek to do the same.
Headlines of some online stories are designed to be inciting, not insightful. Before sharing, perhaps people could read the article to see if it addresses the headline. Does it have links to supporting evidence?
I've done some checking on some of these, as I'm seeking to get more information. It can be uncomfortable to come across information with which one disagrees, but we don't increase our knowledge without going beyond what we know. The Roman Stoic philosopher Epictetus once said, "It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows.”
In that vein, the U.S. Army updated its leadership manual last year to include the character attribute of humility. A leader with effective humility "is a willing learner, maintains accurate self-awareness, and seeks out others’ input and feedback," the manual states. We could all use some reminding of this.
That attribute was on display recently by two leaders. Joe Biden listened to protesters and engaged with community leaders. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds exhibited it at a press conference when she said, "We need to address the injustices that are felt by so many."
As an open society, we are susceptible to those who mean the country harm. We need to remember the things that bind us together, even as we seek to maintain our individual rights. That is an essential task of leaders, one that is fundamentally lacking right now.
Our country faces significant challenges, domestically and internationally. We need to recognize the pain experienced by marginalized groups. We've experienced how the illness of one person can spread to others. We need to recognize the pain and fear experienced by others ultimately affects us all. Any time one person is affected by discrimination, we all lose the potential talents that individual could provide.
Leaders could work on identifying ways that overcome those challenges in a way that unites people. Instead, we see invective directed at our own citizens by elected officials.
The Preamble to the Constitution lists the first task in order to form a more perfect union as "to establish justice." The Pledge of Allegiance concludes with "and justice for all." We won't get universal agreement on how to define "justice," but events of the past few weeks demonstrate we are well short of meeting it.
One of the tasks before us is to seek a more just system. Each of us can take a step by asking ourselves if our words or actions are just before speaking or posting.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.
