THE REGULARS: 'One of the tasks before us is to seek a more just system'

Headlines of some online stories are designed to be inciting, not insightful. Before sharing, perhaps people could read the article to see if it addresses the headline. Does it have links to supporting evidence?

I've done some checking on some of these, as I'm seeking to get more information. It can be uncomfortable to come across information with which one disagrees, but we don't increase our knowledge without going beyond what we know. The Roman Stoic philosopher Epictetus once said, "It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows.”

In that vein, the U.S. Army updated its leadership manual last year to include the character attribute of humility. A leader with effective humility "is a willing learner, maintains accurate self-awareness, and seeks out others’ input and feedback," the manual states. We could all use some reminding of this.

That attribute was on display recently by two leaders. Joe Biden listened to protesters and engaged with community leaders. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds exhibited it at a press conference when she said, "We need to address the injustices that are felt by so many."