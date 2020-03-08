THE REGULARS: Only you, Jim Wharton. Only you.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was camped at the front door at 8:55 for a 9: a.m. opening. I had done my due diligence and had settled on the $32 signature pedicure. Marta must have lost a bet and was assigned to do the honors with this unconventional customer from the North. Here’s where it gets interesting. If I had a man cave, I would want one of these salon chairs right in the middle of the room in front of the wide-screen TV. This salon chair was like a juiced-up La-Z-Boy with more controls than a microwave. The hand control did everything from massaging your neck and “lower back” to directing heat or cold to any part of your anatomy. You could tilt and rock the chair and pipe in music of your choice to special noise-cancelling headphones, all the while your feet are submerged in nice warm water as Marta cuts, grinds and scrubs. Frankly, I wasn’t paying attention.

It was all going well, particularly when Marta was applying the orange blossom exfoliating special scrub to my feet, ankles and calves. Then the problem began to surface. I had punched so many buttons on my chair remote that I didn’t notice the part of the chair that was massaging my “lower back” had pulled down my khaki shorts about six inches below my hips. For the record, I’ve lost a few pounds and I had my phone, wallet and sunglasses tucked in the pockets. My pants were overloaded.