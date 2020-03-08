THE REGULARS: Only you, Jim Wharton. Only you.

Back in the mid-'50s the Platters had a hit song called “Only You." It went something like this:
"Only you can make this change in me.
"For it’s true, you are my destiny.
"When you hold my hand, I understand the magic that you do.
"You’re my dream come true, my one and only you."
At the risk of sounding immodest, I must admit I hear this sweet refrain from my soulmate Bev occasionally during the year. But the intent of her message to me is not true love. I hear it when I do something that strains believability. It happened again in January when I had an “incident” at a nail salon in Fort Myers, Florida. When I told my story to Bev here’s what I heard. “Only you, James. Only you.”
Years ago, Bev and I reached a compromise on Christmas gift giving to one another. Rather than eliminate it completely, we agreed to buy just one gift for each other. This year my gift to Bev was Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s best-seller “Gutsy Women." I fully anticipated seeing a chapter about Bev in the book because I can vouch that she is fully qualified.
When she asked me what I would like for Christmas, I suggested a pedicure. I’ve got enough stuff. I wanted to give my tootsies a yuletide they would never forget. I wanted a pedicure. Under the tree Christmas morning was an envelope with a list of nail options from a salon in Fort Myers. She called ahead to make sure men were welcome and was assured I would not be a lone wolf.
I was camped at the front door at 8:55 for a 9: a.m. opening. I had done my due diligence and had settled on the $32 signature pedicure. Marta must have lost a bet and was assigned to do the honors with this unconventional customer from the North. Here’s where it gets interesting. If I had a man cave, I would want one of these salon chairs right in the middle of the room in front of the wide-screen TV. This salon chair was like a juiced-up La-Z-Boy with more controls than a microwave. The hand control did everything from massaging your neck and “lower back” to directing heat or cold to any part of your anatomy. You could tilt and rock the chair and pipe in music of your choice to special noise-cancelling headphones, all the while your feet are submerged in nice warm water as Marta cuts, grinds and scrubs. Frankly, I wasn’t paying attention.
It was all going well, particularly when Marta was applying the orange blossom exfoliating special scrub to my feet, ankles and calves. Then the problem began to surface. I had punched so many buttons on my chair remote that I didn’t notice the part of the chair that was massaging my “lower back” had pulled down my khaki shorts about six inches below my hips. For the record, I’ve lost a few pounds and I had my phone, wallet and sunglasses tucked in the pockets. My pants were overloaded.
Marta apparently didn’t notice the issue that was about to unfold before her eyes. When she told me I was done and could get up, my legs were numb from the 45-minute massaging I had just undergone. When I got to my feet and stood up, my pants hit the floor. All the way to the ground. Just me and my Hanes. And Marta. And six other women who I had never met. If I said I got a standing ovation, that would be fake news. What I did see and hear were audible gasps and then a lot of giggling. A LOT of giggling.
I quickly regained my composure and hiked up my drawers. The ladies were very nice. No body-shaming. No snide remarks. I think they meant it when they said they hoped I’d come back soon. All the ladies were smiling and waving as I paid my bill and walked out the door – a humbled man with ten shiny toes.
When I shared my story with my buddy Mark, he wondered when I realized I had a problem. I told him I knew I was in trouble when I reached for my wallet and found it by my ankles.
When I shared the story with Bev that same day, after she regained her composure, her response was predictable.
Only you, James. Only you.
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.