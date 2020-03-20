THE REGULARS: Pandemic produces obstacles to return from foreign trip

Not a day has gone by in the last 10 days when I, like you, have not gotten dozens of notices of the latest news concerning the COVID-19 virus. It's important everyone pay attention to what is happening, know where the virus is, what is closing, and when you can go grocery shopping, and, most important, stay 10 feet from others, wash your hands every time you touch something that has been touched by someone else, and do not touch your face.
All of the information is important and needs to be followed for everyone's health.
One result of the pandemic is airlines have - without much notice, if any at all - cancelled flights, causing massive crowds in airports going through immigration, customs, and TSA lines, in spite of the fact health care organizations have constantly and consistently told us they do not want large crowds with people standing next each other.
Friends and I were in the Caribbean earlier this month. They were due to come home on March 17, but were notified on the 15th their flight had been cancelled. Immediately, they went online to change their reservations - nothing was offered by the carrier and no flights were being offered into the foreseeable future. In the meantime I contacted an airport on another island and learned American carriers were going to discontinue their flights into St. Martin beginning at midnight on Tuesday, the 17th, meaning my flight scheduled for Thursday, the 19th, would be cancelled. I was never notified. If my friends had not had their flight canceled, I may not have known until it was too late.
That left all of us in a bind. How were we supposed to get home? We thought about "riding it out." How long would it be before flights resumed? Having no answers, we began searching for more information by going online and calling airports to find out what they could or would tell us. When one of my friends called the airlines during the day, she was told there was a three-hour wait on hold. Calling at 3 a.m. was not any better. Another carrier was telling us 31 hours on hold. Talking to people employed by an airline at an airport was the most informative.
As we watched the news on Sunday, the 15th, we watched video of people jammed together going down escalators to Immigration and Customs and waiting in line up to seven hours in Miami and Dallas. The pictures depicted people standing shoulder to shoulder.
A chartered plane was the only way we were going to get home. None of us wanted to go to Miami, so San Juan, Puerto Rico, seemed to be the best idea - we would go through customs, and TSA was there. Having trouble making reservations online, my travel agent saved the day for all of us and got us on a flight to Puerto Rico.
Going to San Juan by charter airplane was the best option. We were the only ones on the aircraft and when we went through immigration at the main terminal, we were the only ones, as well. That was an eerie feeling - no one but us and the agents. I have never had that happen in the past. Before leaving that area, we were screened by the National Guard, and we all passed.
Our next step was to go upstairs to the airline desk to get our boarding passes and bags checked. We found more people, but not nearly as crowded as the pictures on television from the prior weekend in Miami and Dallas. Then off to TSA and to our gate for Chicago.
Walking through the terminal to our gate was different. No store that was enclosed by walls and doors was open, only the little out-in-the-open convenience stores were doing any sort of business. Upon arrival to the gate, people were sitting over ten feet apart and sanitizing their seats.
After boarding the airplane once again, many people started sanitizing their seats, arm rests and tray tables. Walking through O'Hare was not crowded at all, and stores and restaurants were not open there, either.
The next hurdle for me was the Sioux City flight. Was it flying to Sioux City or not? Hurray! According to the board, the flight was scheduled to be on time.
Flying at a time of a pandemic was not something I wanted to experience. The most worrisome part for me was staying out of large crowds that were jammed together in close quarters. By waiting a few days, things were not congested.
My friends and I were very lucky to be able to get home. Many others all over the world are stranded.
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.