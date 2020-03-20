THE REGULARS: Pandemic produces obstacles to return from foreign trip

That left all of us in a bind. How were we supposed to get home? We thought about "riding it out." How long would it be before flights resumed? Having no answers, we began searching for more information by going online and calling airports to find out what they could or would tell us. When one of my friends called the airlines during the day, she was told there was a three-hour wait on hold. Calling at 3 a.m. was not any better. Another carrier was telling us 31 hours on hold. Talking to people employed by an airline at an airport was the most informative.

As we watched the news on Sunday, the 15th, we watched video of people jammed together going down escalators to Immigration and Customs and waiting in line up to seven hours in Miami and Dallas. The pictures depicted people standing shoulder to shoulder.

A chartered plane was the only way we were going to get home. None of us wanted to go to Miami, so San Juan, Puerto Rico, seemed to be the best idea - we would go through customs, and TSA was there. Having trouble making reservations online, my travel agent saved the day for all of us and got us on a flight to Puerto Rico.