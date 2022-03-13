THE REGULARS: Parents have the right to review curriculum in schools

Unbeknownst to most Americans, our educational system has been hijacked by intellectual elitist progressives who have been pursuing the transformation of America through our educational system.

Why is our educational system so important? Nelson Mandela puts it this way, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Abraham Lincoln expressed it this way, “The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation will be the philosophy of the government in the next.” This clearly states the importance of who is controlling the curriculum of our children.

For the past 100 years, progressives set out patiently, fervently to destroy America and remake it into a socialist country.

Recently, Fox Nation, hosted by Pete Hegseth, has launched a 5-part podcast entitled, “Miseducation of America.” It outlines how relentlessly these progressives pursued drawing American children away from the nuclear family and Judeo-Christian principles, choosing instead to bring allegiance to government as their god and giver of all good things. If government controls education, then government controls the minds of students and is preconditioned to change the way government works in the next generation which is what we see happening now.

Schools in America in their earliest years, taught students to be proud of America and taught out of the Bible. It immersed morality into the curriculum because it created better citizens. Progressives first infiltrated the highest levels of our educational systems and now in K-12 schools. Unfortunately, teaching reading, writing and arithmetic is not in their plans.

John Dewey, educational and social reformer, Howard Zinn, historian and author of educational textbooks and Lawrence Cremin, historian, were leaders in this movement with the goal of societal change. They essentially were engaging in social research experimentation with our children. Progressives believed as early as the 1920’s that parents should not oversee what children learned in school. They felt the plasticity of children- capacity of being molded or altered, was too valuable a tool to be left in the hands of parents but needed to be in the hands of experts.

As a result, there has been a radical emphasis in the curriculum from critical thinking to a vocational certification, learning to complete tasks, instead of how to think. It is simpler to teach and results in dumbing down our students. The rigor is taken out of classwork. Students don’t have to work that hard to get an A. Some schools have decided grades are racist and are adjusting their grading process. Where is the incentive to strive for greater knowledge of the subject matter?

Colleges having to send some freshmen to remedial classes before they can navigate college level classes is evidence of the dumbing down of American students.

Some schools have been successful in breeding fear in our children by pushing green energy as America’s only hope for sustainability. This fearmongering is causing pronounced harm to the children.

When students spend 180 days and seven hours a day in classrooms, parental influence is greatly diminished especially if the content of the classes is focused on destroying the nuclear family’s influence on the child’s values.

Today, some progressives want to teach our children Critical Race Theory (CRT). Some children are taught white people are evil oppressors of non-whites. If you have taught your child that God created them the color that they are, how can that be evil? But the educational system is teaching a lie which is in direct conflict with their faith in God, eroding the values parents have taught them.

This teaching is throughout the education system and now into corporations, the Tech world, media, and government, creating a radical culture change in a very short amount of time. Young adults have bought into this philosophy, sadly.

Schools are sexualizing our youngest students by teaching sex education and gender identity, shaping our children’s view of sex in elementary school, which is tantamount to child abuse. Gender is determined by DNA, a biological reality, but they teach it is changeable.

The pandemic offered parents a window into their child’s curriculum. Parents, busy working, had no awareness of their child’s curriculum prior to this event. What they found was very upsetting to them. Parents, schools owe you transparency and the right to review curriculum. If they refuse you access, that is a huge red flag, and you need to go to the school board to have your rights restored. Access to curriculum is a big deal.

Next week: Charese Yanney

Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is the past co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

