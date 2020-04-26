THE REGULARS: Past events should provide lessons for challenges of today

These past events should provide lessons for the challenges we face today.

One is that we can't stop all disasters, but we have choices in how we decide to respond. Humans have the ability to influence the path of rivers, to split the atom, and vaccinate against disease. To think we can control nature or prevent all disease is to assume the power of the divine.

Another lesson is that denying or minimizing the problem doesn't make it go away. Saying there was only a fire at the nuclear plant didn't hold when radiation was appearing in Sweden. Having a spokesperson say that “diseases like coronavirus won’t come here” makes them sound like “Baghdad Bob” of Saddam Hussein’s regime. Thanking an authoritarian regime for “their efforts and transparency” can only put everyone at risk.

Another lesson is that society's vulnerable are often the biggest victims in disasters. Ethnic Russians called the shots in Ukraine, despite espousal of Communist brotherhood. African Americans were the most adversely affected and exploited during the flood. Today, those working in the health field, living and working in nursing homes, people of color, and those on the line at meat packing plants appear to be disproportionately impacted.