THE REGULARS: Past events should provide lessons for challenges of today

Around 1 a.m., 34 years ago today, an explosion rocked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant outside Pripyat in the former Soviet Union. The result was a massive release of radiation.
At first, Communist party leaders minimized the situation domestically, and denied it internationally. Faced with evidence that radiation was being found in Sweden, they finally admitted the problem while continuing to minimize its impact.
First responders were sent in without appropriate protective equipment. The annual May Day activities continued in Kiev, although with fewer dignitaries in the grandstand than normal. The number of people who died as a result of the disaster remains in dispute. Popular contempt for the regime's response is cited by some as a contributing factor to the breakup of the Soviet Union.
On April 26, 1927, over 150,000 people were homeless across multiple states due to flooding on the Mississippi River. The Red Cross is said to have fed over half a million people for months. Estimates range from 500 to over 1,000 people dying from the event.
President Calvin Coolidge resisted calls for federal assistance to affected states and local governments. With state budgets strapped, private funds were raised, but they were both inadequate and not directed to those most devastated - African Americans.
In order to relieve pressure on levees near port facilities in New Orleans, breaches were cut in areas mostly inhabited by African Americans. With their homes destroyed and sometimes forced into helping reinforce levees, many would leave the region, migrating to urban areas in the north.
These past events should provide lessons for the challenges we face today.
One is that we can't stop all disasters, but we have choices in how we decide to respond. Humans have the ability to influence the path of rivers, to split the atom, and vaccinate against disease. To think we can control nature or prevent all disease is to assume the power of the divine.
Another lesson is that denying or minimizing the problem doesn't make it go away. Saying there was only a fire at the nuclear plant didn't hold when radiation was appearing in Sweden. Having a spokesperson say that “diseases like coronavirus won’t come here” makes them sound like “Baghdad Bob” of Saddam Hussein’s regime. Thanking an authoritarian regime for “their efforts and transparency” can only put everyone at risk.
Another lesson is that society's vulnerable are often the biggest victims in disasters. Ethnic Russians called the shots in Ukraine, despite espousal of Communist brotherhood. African Americans were the most adversely affected and exploited during the flood. Today, those working in the health field, living and working in nursing homes, people of color, and those on the line at meat packing plants appear to be disproportionately impacted.
Another lesson is that leaders need to be out front, interacting with people. I didn't need 30 years of military service to teach me the importance of being present for people. Too many state and national leaders seem stuck to the same location. They come into view only to make pronouncements, like ancient Greek gods.
One of the reasons that leaders should get out is that they may find out how reality doesn't match what they are being told. Want to know whether "anyone who wants a test can get a test"? Go out and check.
Another reason is to show people that they matter. Want to demonstrate appreciation for essential workers? Don't just talk to their employers (the present practice). Show them that they matter - as people - and engage with them or their representatives.
Politicians, corporate executives and major shareholders wanting to “reopen the economy” can show their mettle by working alongside these workers for several hours. Being present would show these essential workers that they aren't expendable.
We don't control the coronavirus. We can only control our response to it. Our response needs to start in truth, be applied to those most at risk, and be encouraged by the best in our leaders.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.
