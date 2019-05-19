I’m a week late with my Mother’s Day column. I’ve written extensively about my dad, but have rarely talked about mom. It’s a complicated story.
My mom was born on Feb. 3, 1917, in Pana, Illinois. Catholic readers will recognize Feb. 3 as the feast day of St. Blasé, the patron saint of people dealing with throat ailments. While my mom was never a daily mass attendee, we never missed going to mass on Feb. 3 to have our throats blessed. Knock on wood, but no one in my family has ever had any throat issues. Fist bump to St. Blasé.
Here’s where things get a little strange. Mom was the daughter of Jack and Pearl Stalets. Grandpa was Polish and loved his beer – always served at room temperature. Grandma was Irish and loved to spend as much time as possible with her adult children as far away from grandpa as possible. The Polish-Irish connection was lethal. They did not get along.
If they had a gallon of white paint, there would have been a line drawn right down the middle of the house. Grandpa’s side of the house had the kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom. Grandma has access to a bedroom and the front parlor. When Pearl had to go to the bathroom or get something to eat, my grandpa Jack would walk out to the back porch and wait for her to do her business before he could reclaim his turf. When I went to visit them, I could only visit one at a time. Taking girlfriends to meet my grandparents required an intense briefing session before knocking on their door.
My mom’s name was Eleanor Stalets. At least, that’s what we thought. After mom passed away in 1998, we found her birth and baptismal records and discovered her real name was Ella Nora Stalets. We’re not sure when or why she changed her name, but neither my two sisters nor brother ever knew it until mom was gone. I love it today when I hear a baby with a name of Eleanor.
Things were tough for my mom and her three brothers and two sisters growing up in a dysfunctional home. There was no money and not much love to go around. Mom told me they would heat up bricks and wrap them in towels to place in their bed during the winter. Most families also had a dog because they were a source of heat when it came time to go to bed.
When the coal trains stopped in Pana to change crews, my mom would climb up into the rail car and throw as many lumps of coal as she could to her brothers down below. When the train began to move, mom would climb down and jump off the moving car. She said on a good day they could walk home and present their parents with three or four buckets of coal. These days, we regulate the temperature of our homes from our smart phone.
When it came to food, mom was a hoarder. If Kroger had a sale on hominy my mom would stock up. I remember going into our basement back in Nokomis and there must have been 20 cans of hominy. I used to tease mom about her habit of storing food. I stopped the teasing when she told me when she was a little girl she never knew if they would have enough to eat. Then it all made sense.
Mom didn’t work outside the home. She also wasn’t what you would call an accomplished cook. Her staples were macaroni and cheese and roast with potatoes. Our dinner table was usually festooned with baloney, minced ham and, on occasion, braunschweiger. I love all three to this day, although Bev has banned them from our home. Such a travesty.
Mom was tough. I saw her cry two times. Both involved me. The first was when I left home to attend Southern Illinois University. The last time she cried was when Bev and I jumped into the U-Haul truck and Ford Maverick and moved from Litchfield, Illinois, to Sioux City. She knew we’d never come home.
Eleanor Wharton a.k.a. Ella Nora Wharton loved her family and her grandchildren. It’s comforting when I hear my daughter Laura and her cousins talk about mom. They all loved her, and she loved them back, unconditionally.
Maybe in the end, the story isn’t that complicated.
Next week: Steve Warnstadt
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.