The historic 2011 Missouri River flood was a game-changer for the massive river basins’s residents and communities. What was supposed to be impossible happened: widespread flooding in spite of the construction of six massive dams, reservoirs, and channelization of the river, all designed to protect us from the violent unpredictability of the Big Muddy.
The project known as the Pick-Sloan Plan failed us. And, as everyone painfully learned, man-made floods are so much worse than natural floods. Instead of the natural recession of water following the inundation, massive reservoirs continue to open the floodgates, soaking downstream land for weeks or even months at a time, multiplying the damage.
Everyone thought 2011 was a fluke. The Missouri River flood of 2019 has proved them wrong. And even though flooding in the immediate Siouxland area on the Missouri has not reached 2011 catastrophic portions, the story is much worse south on the river where tens of thousands of acres of land are under water, closing Interstate 29 from just south of the Missouri Valley exit to the Missouri border. Even Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha was under five feet of water.
This flood did not sneak up on the Corps, they had been letting high water levels out of Gavin’s Point and the other reservoirs for quite some time. The Corps, in fact, claimed they took every action available to minimize the damage and that there was nothing more they could do.
“If they (the dams) were all empty, this would have still occurred,” said Major General Scott Spellman, the deputy commanding general of civil and emergency operations for the Corps, in an April 24 Omaha World-Herald article. In other words, we may have to face a new reality - that the Pick-Sloan Plan was never meant to accommodate high water levels like those in recent years that may become the new normal.
Maybe it’s time to start rethinking the entire Pick-Sloan Plan. It hasn’t protected us from flooding, it prioritizes maintaining a navigable channel for non-existent barge traffic and has been an environmental disaster.
The Pick-Sloan Plan, which created this massive configuration of dams, reservoirs and channelization, is a cruel and tortured abomination of nature - turning a wild, lush river valley into a series of massive reservoirs upstream (many with more shoreline than the California coast) and a drainage ditch (a/k/a “navigable channel”) downstream from Ponca, Nebraska, to St. Louis. The only part of this river that would be even remotely recognizable to Lewis and Clark would be from Yankton, South Dakota, to Ponca, now designated as a “scenic river” portion of the Missouri. By the way, this is also the only part of the river that did not have any major flooding in 2011.
At the time of the Pick-Sloan Plan, a massive national inter-waterway system was envisioned across the country, uniting river after river. It never materialized. But the cost to the environment for constructing this water ghost highway is stunning.
The damage to the environment has been catastrophic. The Pick-Sloan Plan, according to the Corps of Engineers, has resulted in:
* 17,000 acres of wetlands lost
* 18,000 acres of islands and sandbars lost
* 15,000 acres of river bottom timber lost
And, the river was actually shortened by 32 miles.
Channelization, due to its swift, narrow current, has scoured the bottom of the river, deepening the channel by 20 feet and drying up just about all the backwaters, oxbows and wetlands over the years.
Federal law in the Corps master manual has already made it clear what the two top priorities for river management must be: (1) flood control (2) maintenance of a nine-foot navigable barge channel. Some politicians are asserting that flood control should be the number one priority when, in fact, it already is. (Nice press release, though.)
Maintaining a nine-foot navigable barge channel for largely non-existent barge traffic should be removed from Corps number two priority in the master manual. Channelization requires the Corps to spend millions of dollars each year that would be better spent for purposes for the river that would benefit all of us. Besides, you can’t have barge traffic during floods.
***
Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht passed away from cancer on April 3. I’m proud to say Daryl was a good friend of mine, not because of his title but because of who he was as a man. Daryl was the most humble man you would ever meet, with or without a judicial robe.
His Supreme Court colleagues said it best: “Justice Hecht was one of the most thoughtful, caring and conscientious judges to grace the Iowa bench. He linked wisdom with mercy, analysis with compassion, discipline with humor, detail with perspective, and the demands of the past with the hopes of the future.”
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.