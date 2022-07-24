THE REGULARS: Political differences threaten to divide even further

Given the state of political divisions in our country growing ever wider on a daily basis, I have been prompted to reflect on a comparison with China.

XI Jinping, the Party boss and President of China, is fond of saying that China is one country with two systems. That reference is to the nature of the relationship between mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau. The expressed fiction is that somehow the mainland and those two entities can co-exist with a certain level of autonomy and freedom. Of course that is not true anymore than China’s supposed liberation of Tibet and the uplifting of the Uygur people by forced re-education in Western China.

In our land, we are rapidly moving toward two countries under one system. Unfortunately, this is not fiction. We remain united as a country but nearly half of the states are moving in two very different directions. Our institutions remain in place and, at least, we have a somewhat cohesive foreign policy. However, on the domestic level our differences are beginning to rival the bitter times prior to the outbreak of our Civil War. This has been most obviously manifested in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. But the divisions are widening on countless issues.

From voting rights restrictions to the gerrymandering of congressional districts, state legislatures have poisoned the electoral process. The vastly different views and laws related to gun control are another example.

Rights that were once accepted as just and constitutional, are now considered fair game to modify and revise.

We are divided on the approaches to the climate crisis that may destroy the planet. It is not only the people who represent us, we, as a people can no longer find common ground around the basic values that we need to unite us a nation.

Issues of racism and childhood poverty plague our society. I fear the direction that we are headed and I pray that we come together to respect one another and solve the grave problems we face. I intend to keep harboring that hope and commit myself to fostering that effort wherever and whenever I can. Let us work on having one country with one system for all. Let’s all keep Hope alive!!

In that spirit, I wish to conclude this column with two very positive developments worth mentioning.

First, the implementation of a National Suicide Hotline number that will be lifesaving for so many people: that number is 988 and it is the mental health hotline to call when one is in crisis and considering self-harm. The call will be answered by trained counselors familiar with local resources. The pandemic has enhanced isolation and heightened anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses for hundreds of thousands of individuals so access to this number and the people responding is a remarkable achievement. This may be one of the most positive developments associated with the pandemic. I encourage everyone to spread the word about this number and encourage people to call when necessary.

The other positive development is the recent merger of the State of Iowa’s Department of Public Health with the Department of Human Services. This has been years in the making and it will make a big difference to the people of our state. This merger was effective July 1 and now all the details are being worked out.

The most significant part to the merger is that it allows the medical expertise of the state health department to be directly involved in the delivery of care to the mentally ill and developmentally disabled Iowans. Further, it overcomes the obstacles to the delivery care to those individuals who unfortunately suffer from both mental illness and substance abuse. The majority of states already have combined those services and this is huge step forward for Iowa. As Director Kelli Garcia states, “This is a major milestone in a monumental effort to really think holistically about how to serve Iowans.” I am glad to conclude this column on such positive happenings and I sincerely hope and pray that there are more to come in the future! Keep the faith and never lose hope!