THE REGULARS: Powerful family values, traditions need to be cherished

The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is certainly busy for everyone. However, it is also a time when we should hit the pause button and gently remind ourselves of what is most important about this time of year.

It is altogether too easy to get caught up in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the deluge of advertisements for getting whatever you think you need with next-day delivery. It calls to mind the comments made by the comic Lewis Black when he performed at the Orpheum in September. In essence, he said that as he travels the country on tour, he was surprised how everyone seems to be happy despite the nature of our divisions and politics. He realized it was about knowing that if you wanted something, all you had to do was touch a button and it would be on your doorstep the next morning.