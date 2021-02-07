THE REGULARS: Powerful organizations align against conservative voices

I have a heavy heart as I watch the fracturing of our democratic republic as the Washington, D. C. power brokers align their ideologies.
President Joe Biden has been in office over two weeks and he is already instituting an extreme leftist agenda, having signed 40 executive orders. Twenty-two were in the first week, compared to four for Trump in the first week of his presidency. Many of Biden's policies are eroding the principles upon which our country was founded with alarming speed.
Cancel culture now controls what information we can receive eventually causing dissent to go underground. This is what happens in Communist China and it is tyranny.
Political correctness, cancel culture and the woke police are trying to put an end to free speech in the public square. Many Trump supporters are being targeted and prevented from making a living.
For instance, Simon & Schuster cancelled Sen. Josh Hawley’s book deal a day after the attack on the Capitol, citing Hawley's challenge to the Electoral College results. (Hawley later found another publisher.) Former MBL pitcher Curt Shilling says he lost his insurance coverage due to his support for former President Trump. And, Mike Lindell’s My Pillow business has lost several outlets for backing Trump's challenges to the election results.
Our speech is being infringed upon by a monopolistic system of tech companies who have chosen to censor any speech they disagree with. As private enterprises, they are free to conduct their business the way they see fit. But in my opinion, the only reason people choose to censor differing opinions is because they cannot win the argument. Conservatives never call for censorship; it is a weapon of the Left and their goal is control of language.
Currently, there is an alignment of powerful organizations advocating for censoring large swaths of the population. If Twitter, YouTube, Apple and FaceBook can censor a sitting president on their platforms, how do you think they will treat you or I?
World leaders have reacted negatively to the censorship of former President Trump by tech companies. German chancellor Angela Merkel commented that permanently blocking a U. S. president’s account is problematic. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he doesn’t agree with censoring anyone from posting on Twitter or Facebook.
In his inaugural speech, Biden said that political extremism is dangerous and he will defeat it. This is a hint as to how he will deal with free speech. His idea of political extremism may be what I call conservative thought. This should worry everyone when the most powerful man in the world deems opinions that differ from his as extreme political speech which he intends to squash.
Wesley J. Smith, a columnist with Epoch Times, a right-wing newspaper and media company, recently said, “We suddenly face one of the most profound liberty crises in our country’s history, in some ways made more intractable because it emanates from the private sector instead of government.”
These newly ideologically aligned entities of elected officials, government bureaucrats, large corporations, and academic think tanks, is now our American socialist regime says Michael Rectenwald, a retired liberal arts professor at New York University. He stated that at its roots totalitarian ideology requires politically motivated coercion.
The vitriol that democratic politicians, tech companies and corporate entities have for former President Trump and his supporters is unwarranted, is unhinged and venomous.
Unity and healing can only begin when the retribution stops, such as, ending the ridiculous impeachment drama and putting a stop to the targeting of Trump supporters. Biden has the bully pulpit to make it happen. Unfortunately, his actions as president so far have been very divisive.
Additionally, freedom of religion has been infringed upon. For example, churches in some states have been prevented from opening by local and state authorities, even when they followed the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control. This is a serious breach of our constitutional rights to worship.
Sadly, the rule of law has lost its ascendency in this country. In the past four years we have witnessed the weaponization of the FBI, the intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice, which created a crime against a sitting president where none existed. But they did it with impunity, again unequal justice. Retribution seems to be the theme of this administration, as set forth thus far.
This country needs to return to its foundational principles of equal justice under the law and First Amendment protections. Our freedoms are given to us by God and cannot be rightfully taken away by government, corporations or the woke/cancel culture.
The state of this union currently tells us we are in dire need of God. Believers need to trust only in Jesus Christ and not man. Do not lose heart but be strong and courageous! God is still on His throne and is working on our behalf.
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is the past co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.