THE REGULARS: Powerful organizations align against conservative voices

I have a heavy heart as I watch the fracturing of our democratic republic as the Washington, D. C. power brokers align their ideologies.

President Joe Biden has been in office over two weeks and he is already instituting an extreme leftist agenda, having signed 40 executive orders. Twenty-two were in the first week, compared to four for Trump in the first week of his presidency. Many of Biden's policies are eroding the principles upon which our country was founded with alarming speed.

Cancel culture now controls what information we can receive eventually causing dissent to go underground. This is what happens in Communist China and it is tyranny.

Political correctness, cancel culture and the woke police are trying to put an end to free speech in the public square. Many Trump supporters are being targeted and prevented from making a living.

For instance, Simon & Schuster cancelled Sen. Josh Hawley’s book deal a day after the attack on the Capitol, citing Hawley's challenge to the Electoral College results. (Hawley later found another publisher.) Former MBL pitcher Curt Shilling says he lost his insurance coverage due to his support for former President Trump. And, Mike Lindell’s My Pillow business has lost several outlets for backing Trump's challenges to the election results.