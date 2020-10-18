THE REGULARS: Practice patience, perseverance to minimize virus threat

It has now been nine months since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the United States. Since then, more than seven million Americans have been infected, with more than 200,000 having died.
Last Sunday, the Sioux City Journal highlighted the stories of Iowans who died. As the article noted, "each left a mark on their families and their communities. Each of them deserves to be remembered as more than a number."
In the same edition of the Journal as the stories of those who died, was a story of "quarantine fatigue" occurring in Woodbury County. The article noted that many people who had been tested positive were not restricting their movements. The Siouxland District Health Department reported that "until we have compliance with isolation and quarantine expectations, we will continue to see new cases on a daily basis."
These articles were carried at about the same time as a rising spike in cases was occurring in the upper Midwest. It is understandable that people are getting weary of adjusting to the situation, but all the more critical that we remain vigilant.
For many years, I worked on the Iowa National Guard's response plans to emergencies, including pandemics. As bad as it has been, I know it could have been so much worse.
Unfortunately, society’s overall response has not always brought out the best in us. We all remember the hoarding of items like toilet paper. There was a willingness to spread conspiracy theories about potential vaccines containing microchips.
We are facing a novel virus. The initial lack of knowledge understandably caused confusion when new recommendations came out.
We know more now. Physical distancing minimizes exposure. No one likes masks, but when worn properly, they have been proven to reduce the spread. Frequent handwashing reduces risk.
There's still much we don't know. We don’t know the long-term effects on those who contracted the disease. Nor do we know how long it will take for a safe, reliable vaccine to be developed and distributed.
Due to our ability to select our information, we have been living entirely different lives from each other. We've been able to create our own reality where we dismiss information that we don't like. The pandemic has blown that self-isolation apart.
There is a danger of overreacting now that we know how to minimize risk. It is impractical to completely eliminate risk. No place on earth has completely been able to prevent the disease.
There is also danger in dismissing the threat. Minimizing it by saying only it only affects old people, or those with other health issues, or low-income minorities is inhumane. The effects of the disease vary widely, so saying it is no worse than the flu is not entirely accurate. Saying that case numbers are blown out of proportion disrespects health providers risking their lives to save ours.
For the next few months, we will need to take action to minimize the spread, while conducting our lives responsibly in a semi-normal fashion. We need to approach this virus as if we are under attack, because we are. It doesn’t care about your beliefs, your status, or location. It is attacking humanity, and we can’t put our humanity aside as we work to overcome it. To paraphrase a twentieth-century revolutionary, you may not be interested in COVID, but COVID is interested in you.
We all want to get back to pre-pandemic activities. We should try to do so in a way that ensures as many people as possible get to that point. Patience, persistence, and perseverance need to be our watchwords.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.
