THE REGULARS: Practice patience, perseverance to minimize virus threat

There is also danger in dismissing the threat. Minimizing it by saying only it only affects old people, or those with other health issues, or low-income minorities is inhumane. The effects of the disease vary widely, so saying it is no worse than the flu is not entirely accurate. Saying that case numbers are blown out of proportion disrespects health providers risking their lives to save ours.

For the next few months, we will need to take action to minimize the spread, while conducting our lives responsibly in a semi-normal fashion. We need to approach this virus as if we are under attack, because we are. It doesn’t care about your beliefs, your status, or location. It is attacking humanity, and we can’t put our humanity aside as we work to overcome it. To paraphrase a twentieth-century revolutionary, you may not be interested in COVID, but COVID is interested in you.

We all want to get back to pre-pandemic activities. We should try to do so in a way that ensures as many people as possible get to that point. Patience, persistence, and perseverance need to be our watchwords.

Next week: Charese Yanney

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.

