I love the U.S. Constitution and was pleased to see the play “What the Constitution Means to Me” recently nominated for a Tony Award. I am proud to be an American and I love this country and the majesty of our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. That is why I wish to express my concerns about Donald Trump.
Let me begin by acknowledging that President Trump has succeeded through deregulation and tax cuts to contribute to strong economic growth and historically low unemployment numbers since his election. That being stated, let me offer my perspective on the short- and long-term consequences of his tenure and why the American people need to act to deny him a second term in office.
The immediate impact of Trump’s presidency is both clear and tragic: he has generated a rampant negative effect on the political divisions that already existed in our country. The constant attacks of opponents on Twitter and his demeaning nicknames and bullying of both friends and foes have cast darkness over our political divisions. His comments on race and gender have often added fuel to enflame rather than calm heightened tensions associated with those topics and incidents. His demeaning actions toward Democratic congressional leaders in public meetings has been both distressful and unproductive. His willingness to decree national emergencies on border and trade issues has resulted in a willful and harmful effect on the appropriations process of Congress and is pushing our national debt to historically high levels. He has given $28 billion of taxpayer money to aid our wonderfully productive farmers whose markets he has destroyed with tariffs and gained nothing in return. His public addresses to partisan crowds attacking his opponents illustrates his unwillingness to accept the fact that he is the elected president of all the people, not just those who voted for him. And finally, his demonization of immigrants seeking a better life by coming to America is neither factual nor helpful in any way.
On the foreign policy front, Trump continues to downplay the dangers of Russia. Even two weeks ago when the visiting prime minister of Poland, in a visit to Washington, D.C., expressed concerns about Russian aggressive behavior, President Trump said it’s nothing to worry about. And to protect his own family’s financial interests in the Middle East, he continues to ignore actions of the Saudi government.
All of this fails to contribute to any meaningful resolution of the issues we face as a people and a nation. However, I fervently believe that we as a people can survive four years of this, but not eight. This leads me to the long-term consequences of a Trump second term. If Trump is re-elected in 2020, the very foundation of our Republic will be threatened and the usurpation of power will be enhanced. The undermining of congressional authority, the relentless attacks on our free press and the false accusations of treason against his opponents will endanger our Constitution. Make no mistake, the values and foundational beliefs that have shaped our country throughout more than 240 years will be in danger.
When you look at the Federalist Papers, the basis for our Constitution, written primarily by James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, you realize how concerned these Founding Fathers were with the potential abuse of power by the executive branch. They were acutely aware that an elected demagogue could be very dangerous and easily become a tyrant. That is why they created three branches of government with checks and balances and why the impeachment process is outlined in the Constitution.
I am not advocating impeachment of President Trump, but consider the following written by conservative journalist George Will in a recent column: "As Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 65, impeachable offenses should 'relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.' Trump's incessant lying and increasingly contemptible coarseness are as reprehensible as was Richard Nixon's surreptitious criminality. And -- because they are constant, public and hence desensitizing -- they will inflict more long-term damage to America's civic life than Nixon's misdeeds did."
And from another perspective, the liberal Maureen Dowd wrote last Sunday: “Trump doesn’t want to lose (in 2020) just when he is becoming comfortable with all the power he wields” and “what he is doing is altering domestic and foreign policy in terrible ways while running up huge deficits."
To conclude, four years of Donald Trump is more than enough. We need someone to step up and put America back on its foundation. God bless and God save America.
Next week: Jim Wharton
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.