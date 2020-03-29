THE REGULARS: Proposal for Missouri River management isn't the answer

* 17,000 acres of wetland lost.

* 18,000 acres of islands and sandbars lost.

* 15,000 acres of river bottom timber lost.

And, the Missouri River was shortened by 32 miles. These are the same lands that would have naturally flooded if the river was left to be a river. Now the river has nowhere to go except out of its narrow banks.

Interesting to note that the only part of the river that has not been transformed by Pick-Sloan (i.e. still “natural”) is the 50-mile stretch between Yankton and Ponca. Not coincidentally, it is the only stretch of the river that did not experience serious flood damage in 2011.

If those same Iowa and Nebraska senators really wanted to help alleviate flooding on the Missouri River, they would introduce legislation to remove the requirement of maintaining a navigable barge channel from the master manual. It’s just downright foolish to keep throwing millions of dollars maintaining and repairing a channel that gets no use. Not only would this save taxpayers millions of wasted expenses, removing the requirement would open up a plethora of options for dealing with flood control that would actually help.