THE REGULARS: Proposal for Missouri River management isn't the answer

Recently, Iowa and Nebraska’s U.S. senators announced that they are backing legislation that would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change its management of the Missouri River to reduce flooding risks.
Everyone knows that the flooding along the "Big Muddy" has been wreaking havoc. Last year alone there was more than $3 billion in damage from inundated land along the river and scores of damaged levees. 2011 was even a worse nightmare. Obviously, there is something wrong with a river that once was considered flood-proof.
The proposal offered by the Iowa and Nebraska senators (as well as senators from Kansas and Missouri) is disingenuous at best and distracts from the real problem related to flooding - the requirement to maintain a navigable barge channel for a largely defunct barge industry on the river.
Flood control already is the number one priority for the Corps and has been since the inception of the Pick-Sloan Flood Control Act of 1944. Pick-Sloan transformed a wild, meandering river into a series of huge reservoirs upstream from Yankton, South Dakota, and into a narrow, navigable barge channel from Ponca, Nebraska, to St. Louis, Missouri.
The Master Manual of the Corps clearly states two missions:
1. Flood control.
2. Maintenance of a nine-foot navigable barge channel.
All other authorized purposes including hydropower, irrigation, recreation, fish and wildlife are secondary and in no order of preference.
Obviously, the legislation introduced by these Republican senators changes absolutely nothing, but it gives the illusion that it does.
Robert Criss, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis and one of the nation’s leading specialists in flooding, has identified the real problem - maintaining the nine-foot barge channel.
“The whole problem with flooding on the river, it has been narrowed too much for traffic,” Criss said in an Associated Press article in the March 5 Journal.
He explained that the Missouri used to be a wide waterway with wetlands and numerous channels running alongside each other. That allowed floodwaters to spread out and cause fewer problems that in turn has led to great degradation of the river bottom and a faster channel that increases damage.
You have free articles remaining.
I might also add that the barge channel mandate requires the Corps to hold back 15 million-acre feet of water upstream to preserve for the barge season. Depending on the year, that can involve up to 20 percent of total reservoir impact, causing reservoirs to absorb higher water levels.
Talk about narrowing a river. The environmental damage created by Pick-Sloan has been catastrophic:
* 17,000 acres of wetland lost.
* 18,000 acres of islands and sandbars lost.
* 15,000 acres of river bottom timber lost.
And, the Missouri River was shortened by 32 miles. These are the same lands that would have naturally flooded if the river was left to be a river. Now the river has nowhere to go except out of its narrow banks.
Interesting to note that the only part of the river that has not been transformed by Pick-Sloan (i.e. still “natural”) is the 50-mile stretch between Yankton and Ponca. Not coincidentally, it is the only stretch of the river that did not experience serious flood damage in 2011.
If those same Iowa and Nebraska senators really wanted to help alleviate flooding on the Missouri River, they would introduce legislation to remove the requirement of maintaining a navigable barge channel from the master manual. It’s just downright foolish to keep throwing millions of dollars maintaining and repairing a channel that gets no use. Not only would this save taxpayers millions of wasted expenses, removing the requirement would open up a plethora of options for dealing with flood control that would actually help.
By the way, do you know which senators have historically supported maintaining nine-foot barge traffic at the expense of everything else? You guessed it - the same Republican senators who proposed the recent legislation to “help with flooding.”
As Professor Criss aptly stated: “Empowering the guys that caused the problem is how you make things worse."
Author's note: From 2008 to 2010, Al Sturgeon served on the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee, a multi-state organization mandated by the federal government to which stakeholders, tribes and other affected groups can make recommendations for river improvement.
Next week: Linda Holub
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!