Have you ever wondered why people are attracted to living along a beach front on a lake, a river or an ocean?
Since I was a child, bodies of water have been a part of my life. Grandpa had a cabin on Crystal Lake in South Sioux City, and Lake Okoboji was a part of our family life for years.
Real estate data suggests that if you are buying property with a lake, ocean or river view, you can expect to pay more for the property. Back in the '70's, Mom and Dad looked at homes for sale on Lake Okoboji. They were shocked by the amount of money people were asking for a cottage. They were more shocked when they toured a home similar to the one they just purchased in Sioux City two months prior and it was four times more than what they paid here. Dad's feelings were that no way was he spending that much money on a house that would not get used very much. If he was going to spend that much money for a home we better live in it full time, he said. They built a pool instead.
I know how it makes me feel when I am sitting near water. Sitting on a beach watching and listening to the waves crashing or gently lapping the shoreline is one of my favorite things to do. It takes the weight off of my shoulders and puts a smile on my face. For me, swimming in a pool helps, as well, because then I am actually working off the stress, not just sitting and listening to the water.
In his book, "Blue Mind," marine biologist Walter J. Nichols wrote: "Humans find an immeasurable sense of peace that we feel around water - a chance to escape the hyperconnected, overstimulated state of modern-day life."
Through research on the subject, I have learned proximity to water produces actual health benefits.
My experience in the Caribbean has shown me the natives believe the sea is good for whatever ails them, including mental health and open wounds. I believe mental health is correct, to a degree. Open wounds, not so much. Some of the natives use the sea as a neti pot, they literally duck their head under water while tossing it back and allowing water up their nose to clean out the sinuses, and some gargle with it.
Some studies, including a United Kingdom-based project called Blue Gym, found people who live near coasts are generally healthier and happier. My experience is that when I am near a body of water for a week or more, I become very relaxed and forget about work. I have to get back to reality by turning on a computer or answering the phone, otherwise my brain becomes mush.
A 2010 article in Allure, "The allure of falling water," written by Elizabeth Jensen substantiates the fact people are happier around water and gives a scientific reason for why. It discusses negative ions and what they do for us. People are attracted to waterfalls for the same reason we are attracted to beaches - because of air circulating around them that is full of negative ions, the article reports.
The article shares this quote from a story written by Denise Mann for WebMd: "Once they are breathed in and begin to circulate in the blood, negative ions trigger bio-chemical reactions that cause the production of a neurotransmitter called serotonin, which can reduce stress, lift the mood and increase energy. It also increases the amount of oxygen that gets to the brain. The air circulating in the mountains and the beach is said to contain tens of thousands of negative ions, much more than the average home or office building which contains dozens or hundreds or a flat zero."
Since we do not have waterfalls or oceans, the closest place for those of us in Siouxland to get the negative ions is a lake, stream or river.
So just remember: As you are enjoying sitting on a beach or dock you will be breathing in negative ions and reducing your stress because your body is producing serotonin, a chemical compound that contributes to happiness and well-being.
Next week: Al Sturgeon
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.