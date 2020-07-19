THE REGULARS: Racism in America is real - and it's getting worse

Jeremiah Chapman is an African American baseball player at Charles City High School. During a game at Waverly, a fan taunted him and told him to go back where he came from. The racist making those ugly remarks should have known Jeremiah came from Charles City. Tough guy. To their credit, the school superintendents in both Spirit Lake and Waverly have promised to conduct thorough investigations. The offenders should be banned from all future high school events.

I saw something on social media months ago that struck a chord. A young white coach assembled his track team and asked them to line up for a run. The winner would receive a $100 bill. The group of runners, numbering about 100, was diverse. Before they began, the coach said he wanted to ask his athletes a few questions. Among them were these:

* If you have parents who are still married – take two steps forward.

* If you have a father figure in the home – take two steps forward.

* If you never had to help mom and dad with the bills – take two steps forward.

* If you never had to worry about where the next meal was coming from – take two steps forward.