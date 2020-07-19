THE REGULARS: Racism in America is real - and it's getting worse
View Comments

THE REGULARS: Racism in America is real - and it's getting worse

{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Wharton

Journal Regulars columnist Jim Wharton is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

I started writing today’s column on a clean sheet of white paper. The operative word is “white." I am a product of a white world. I am comfortable in my white world. At least I was until I became acquainted with George Floyd. Since then, everything has changed.

I grew up in a small town of 2,500 in Central Illinois. Nokomis, Illinois, had one Black family. Abbott Parsons was a barber. My dad got his haircut at Mr. Parsons' shop.

I heard the "n" word both at home and from my friends. I used the word occasionally. In fact, when we chose sides for whiffle ball games, we would use a version of the "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe" rhyme that included a slur. Nokomis had a lot of Italian families. One of my friends was called "Dago." Finally, a high school coach told me “Dago” was a racial slur. I didn’t know. I came from a Polish family. Aside from a lot of Polish jokes, I can’t remember anyone calling me a "Polack" as a slur or a threat.

I have never been more concerned about racism. While I would like to believe that every child in America, regardless of “race, color or creed,” has a fair shake, that simply is not the case. This racism is real. And it’s getting worse.

Storm Lake High School’s softball team went on the road recently to play Spirit Lake and a vehicle drove by Storm Lake players and fans with an occupant yelling “wetbacks” before speeding off.

Jeremiah Chapman is an African American baseball player at Charles City High School. During a game at Waverly, a fan taunted him and told him to go back where he came from. The racist making those ugly remarks should have known Jeremiah came from Charles City. Tough guy. To their credit, the school superintendents in both Spirit Lake and Waverly have promised to conduct thorough investigations. The offenders should be banned from all future high school events.

I saw something on social media months ago that struck a chord. A young white coach assembled his track team and asked them to line up for a run. The winner would receive a $100 bill. The group of runners, numbering about 100, was diverse. Before they began, the coach said he wanted to ask his athletes a few questions. Among them were these:

* If you have parents who are still married – take two steps forward.

* If you have a father figure in the home – take two steps forward.

* If you never had to help mom and dad with the bills – take two steps forward.

* If you never had to worry about where the next meal was coming from – take two steps forward.

When he was done, the coach told all of those in front to turn around and look. When they did, they saw runners scattered all over the field. Some were already halfway to the finish line. Others had never left the starting line - those were largely minority kids. The coach told his athletes that their place on the field had nothing to do with skill or talent. It was all about the circumstances to which they had been born and the opportunities they had been given.

So, what’s next? Let me start with this statement: Black Lives Matter. We cannot get to All Lives Matter without checking off the box that says Black Lives Matter. It should be that simple, but for some it’s a big leap.

I fully support the peaceful demonstrations that have taken place in our country. I am particularly proud of what has happened in Sioux City. Meanwhile, I am distressed with the wanton property destruction that has taken place in other areas. That is not what Dr. King had in mind.

As for me, I clearly have some work to do. I am ashamed it has taken me nearly 68 years to figure it out. There is no one to blame. My mom and dad were good people. The attitude in my community and in my home reflected the times. No one talked about race. No one stepped up and said this is wrong.

I have heard the message. Change is going to happen, and I want to help. We all have a lot to learn. All you must do is listen. And do something to make it better.

Next week: Steve Warnstadt

Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Columnists

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Columnists

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Commentary: Gov. Cuomo's cringeworthy COVID victory lap
Columnists

Commentary: Gov. Cuomo's cringeworthy COVID victory lap

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, no stranger to producing embarrassing political posters, has done it again, this time saluting his own leadership and the achievements of New York in the coronavirus crisis. If New Yorkers could die from cringing, its chief executive would've caused a new public health crisis. It is true that Cuomo has done many of the right things over the past four months, and ...

+10
Commentary: We must protect the fall election
Columnists

Commentary: We must protect the fall election

If Donald Trump is to be stopped from becoming President for Life, democracy activists must win this fall's election protection "trifecta" - restore the voter registration rolls, make it possible for everyone to vote by mail and guarantee a fair and accurate ballot count. The odds are formidable. In 2000, 2004 and 2016, Republicans deregistered millions of potential voters in order to put ...

Commentary: As a hospice chaplain, I can only ask: Why aren't you wearing a mask?
Columnists

Commentary: As a hospice chaplain, I can only ask: Why aren't you wearing a mask?

He came into the Orange County hospital because he had trouble breathing. A week later the sign "caution droplets" hung on his ICU room door. "Droplets," code for COVID-19. He hasn't been conscious for 36 hours. Only the ventilator keeps him alive. Together, the doctor, hospice social worker and I tell the family nothing more can be done. They nod, they have no fight left. The doctor hates ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News