THE REGULARS: Radical societal change happening in America

As I look across America, I feel like I am living in Bizarro World as captured in the DC comic books or the Twilight Zone for the older readers, but there is nothing funny about this reality. America is upside down where good is called evil and evil is called good, and truth is irrelevant. When societal change this radical happens, we see the destruction of a moral civil society. It has been accelerating under the Biden Administration.

This transformation of America began under Obama. Obama made it a promise during his campaign. He began by requiring most government agencies to go through Critical Race Theory (CRT) training. This is where “woke” became a national issue. No longer is justice blind. No longer can science be trusted. Male and female are not a constant.

Now, the powers that be in government, big tech, and large corporations are changing our language to meld with this “new” reality which is not based on science– suggesting gender is fluid when science would not support this. This is to please less than 4 percent of the population, according to the UCLA School of Law, Williams Institute.

The woke crowd intend to take words like mom, dad, sister, brother, grandmother, grandfather, just to name a few, away from our lexicon. What is their goal?

In addition to reprograming adults, the goal is to brainwash children as young as 5 years old to this insane ideology. Destroying the nuclear family is their goal but they have much more expansive plans in transforming America. With the expansion of the use of the word “equity” they mean equal outcomes, it becomes the fairness rule instead of “equal opportunity” as our Constitution professes.

On another subject where transforming America is in play is Joe Biden’s promise to get rid of fossil fuels. On day 1 of his administration, he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. Next, he shut down oil and gas leases on about 23 million acres of federal lands with vast resources which would make us energy independent. It would allow America to be a top exporter of oil and gas which we accomplished under the Trump administration. Yet, they want to buy gas and oil from countries that are our enemies, making us less independent and less safe.

A president should make decisions based on what is best for Americans. The green agenda is not it. Gas prices have skyrocketed under Biden. Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years. Americans cannot afford their current gas and heating bills straining budgets to the breaking point.

The president recently stated that if Putin steps one inch on NATO soil, there will be a dramatic reaction. Yet, the southern border of the United States is porous and is experiencing a mass invasion daily. Jeh Johnson, Homeland Security Director under President Obama, has stated that 1,000 illegals coming over the border daily was a crisis. We now are experiencing 7,000 per day soon to be 18,000 per day with the dismissal of Title 42.

Biden is using your tax dollars to transport, feed, provide a phone, housing, etc. for illegal immigrants. We have no ability to vet them because we don’t have access to the 150 other countries’ intelligence. What they have found using our intelligence services are gang members, sexual abusers, child sex abusers, and violent criminals. How many have we not found?

Biden is trying to overwhelm all our systems so that the population will be agreeable to a central government control to bring order back. Lawlessness will be the result of all this illegal immigration. We will have over five million unvetted illegal immigrants within this country by the end of 2022. Why would our president allow this lawlessness? He is bringing in a demographic that will depend on government aid, thus, creating a voting group for Democrats.

The lawlessness within the United States is at its highest levels in decades. With the influx of unvetted people, it is only going to get worse.

This is not just in the streets of American cities but in the Biden administration. He has claimed to be “the most ethically vigorous administration in history” yet he has already granted 50 federal ethics waivers, more than two-thirds the amount granted by the Trump administration over four years. This opens the door for improper influence and favors. And don’t get me started on the Hunter Biden debacle.

You see that the America we all love is being transformed without our approval. It is time to stand up and be heard.

