THE REGULARS: Reasons for shortage of workers are numerous

“Get off Your Butt. Get. To. Work.” The words from a billboard in Springfield, Missouri capture the sentiment of many as it relates to the large number of unfilled jobs. As is often the case, however, the simple response ignores a real complexity.

Government benefits are often blamed. Some states eliminated unemployment supplements early. However, those states had no more employment growth than those which kept benefits until September. Mississippi and Wyoming, which ended the supplemental benefits early, had fewer people employed in August than they did in May. While the availability of benefits may be a factor, only 11,000 of the more than 60,000 unemployed Iowans are receiving unemployment compensation.

If benefits were the reason, then labor participation rates should be lower in countries with greater benefits. That's not happening. Countries such as Germany and Sweden have higher labor participation rates than America. There are reasons beyond benefits for the shortage.

One reason is that many retired early. The St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank estimates that more than three million people retired earlier than planned in the past year. Access to higher asset values, combined with concerns over COVID exposure, enabled this early departure.

Another reason is the decline in women’s workforce participation - the lowest since the mid-1980s. Some are staying home by choice, whether caring for children or homeschooling. It was once common to see the option of nurturing children as being more valuable than being employed outside the home.

Other women may not be home fully by choice. Many are not able to access or afford child care. Many are caring for those who are ill. Estimates are that over two million people are taking care of sick family members.

The mostly anonymous business owners who posted the billboard in Springfield, Missouri contend that Americans aren’t industrious. Yet the number of self-employed Americans has increased by 800,000 this year. It could be that many people are tired of poor managers and striking out on their own.

Further, that management style may also explain why people are quitting in record numbers. The number of Americans who quit their jobs voluntarily set an all-time record in July. A new record was set in August. Iowa had the fifth-highest percentage of people quitting in August, with Nebraska and South Dakota not far behind.

In the food and accommodations sector, seven percent quit in August alone. That is one out of every 14 workers. These workers are not just exposed to health risks, but hostile customers and managers. A survey of food service workers showed that 39 percent were quitting due to “hostility or harassment from customers.”

It’s not just food service. A Society for Human Resources Professionals survey of workers reported that 34 percent of workers said that their managers did not know how to lead a team. McKinsey and Company reports that 52 percent of workers who quit cited not being valued by managers as a factor.

Another reason is COVID-19. People are still getting sick, filling hospitals, and sometimes dying. Exposure to a deadly disease deters some people from going to work. A US Chamber of Commerce survey indicated that 23 percent of those not actively seeking employment would apply if there were vaccine requirements.

It could be that after a major societal event that people are reviewing how they want to live their lives. They may be deciding that their life is more than just work.

The solutions aren’t easy. Yes, there are some who are gaming the system. However, there is also a huge group of Americans who have reasonable issues that need to be addressed.

Accessible, affordable, quality child care for one. Organizational cultures that value employees as people would be another. A work environment that ensures worker safety would help. A society that stops accepting rudeness and boorishness, or prizing it as a leadership style, would also be beneficial. That list doesn’t fit on a billboard, but then most effective policies don’t.

