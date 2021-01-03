THE REGULARS: Recuperating from a frightening case of COVID

My family doctor began his attack on my COVID and strep with an array of drugs I am unable to spell or pronounce. Because COVID is primarily a threat to your respiratory system, I kept constant checks on my oxygen saturation with the oximeter. A safe number should be in the 90s and is a first indicator of how well your lungs are functioning. All was well until Dec. 12. I was so tired that it was not uncommon for me to sleep 12+ hours a day. But that morning was different. I was sick. I popped the oximeter on my finger and the meter read 83. A new low.

I called my primary care doctor and he said to head to the hospital. My body was not getting enough oxygen. I asked him for his opinion on where to go. He indicated that both MercyOne and UnityPoint have been outstanding in their response to COVID and that there was not a right or wrong answer. That should make all of us who live in Siouxland feel good. I headed to Mercy because of my time spent there in administration, or as the nurses called me “a suit.''

When Bev drove me to the front door of the ER, I wasn’t sure how to tell her good-bye. I was sick, and I knew high insidious COVID could be, having lost several friends to the virus. My dad was a weeper and I’m right there with him. Neither of us knew how this story might end.