THE REGULARS: Recuperating from a frightening case of COVID

Welcome to a new year. It’s good to be able to write and say 2021.
2020 was a year none of us have ever seen, unless you’re at least 102 years old and survived the 1918 flu pandemic. You might remember my last column mentioned my grandmother, Kathryn Wharton, who was one of 675,000 Americans who died in the pandemic.
In my November column I urged you to wear a mask and respect others as I had no intention of following in my grandma Kathryn’s legacy. That sounded like a good plan to me. Unfortunately, I came a little too close to becoming a 2020 pandemic statistic. The COVID virus found me. I got sick. Really sick. This column has a good ending, but the journey has been difficult.
At the outset, I owe daughter Laura a huge thanks for her insistence that Bev and I invest in a $50 pulse oximeter. Bill Drilling sent one out to us and that may have been a game changer.
I started feeling a little punky the last week of November. Occasional headaches, lethargic and low-grade fever. I thought it would be a good idea to get tested for COVID. My last job before retirement was at the Siouxland Community Health Center and I knew they had been out front on COVID testing. SCHC’s all-star nurse Deb administered the test for COVID, strep and the flu. About three hours later, she called me back with the results. Positive for both COVID and strep. No flu.
My family doctor began his attack on my COVID and strep with an array of drugs I am unable to spell or pronounce. Because COVID is primarily a threat to your respiratory system, I kept constant checks on my oxygen saturation with the oximeter. A safe number should be in the 90s and is a first indicator of how well your lungs are functioning. All was well until Dec. 12. I was so tired that it was not uncommon for me to sleep 12+ hours a day. But that morning was different. I was sick. I popped the oximeter on my finger and the meter read 83. A new low.
I called my primary care doctor and he said to head to the hospital. My body was not getting enough oxygen. I asked him for his opinion on where to go. He indicated that both MercyOne and UnityPoint have been outstanding in their response to COVID and that there was not a right or wrong answer. That should make all of us who live in Siouxland feel good. I headed to Mercy because of my time spent there in administration, or as the nurses called me “a suit.''
When Bev drove me to the front door of the ER, I wasn’t sure how to tell her good-bye. I was sick, and I knew high insidious COVID could be, having lost several friends to the virus. My dad was a weeper and I’m right there with him. Neither of us knew how this story might end.
ER nurse Kim was an angel. She knew the drill. Another sick COVID patient. Another sick COVID patient who was scared. Another sick COVID patient who was all alone in the hospital. Kim was there for a reason. I was diagnosed with viral pneumonia and headed up to the 8th floor, packed with other COVID patients. Kudos to Robyn, Tim, Tracy and Tiffany, who treated me with compassion and respect. Give them a raise!
I am on the Iowa Board for LifeServe and just a few weeks earlier at a Zoom board meeting we discussed the emergence of convalescent plasma as one of the treatment options for COVID patients. Little did I know that just days later I would be receiving that precious plasma. The Mercy hospitalist was very smart and very honest. He told me from the get-go that my pneumonia was serious but treatable. They hit me with the “COVID cocktail,” hoping this arsenal of drugs would bring me healing. It took four nights, but I rebounded to the point where I was sent home to recuperate.
That’s where I find myself today. The recovery is slow but steady. Baby steps. I’ll get there and, in the meantime, I ask all of you to remember those we have lost and pray for those who are still sick.
Hey 2021. We’re ready for you. Happy New Year. And wear a mask.
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.