THE REGULARS: Renewed optimistic and hope for 2021

Since it falls upon me to close out the Regulars column for 2020, I was faced with a choice: review the past year or preview the coming year. And guess what? I chose to review the coming of 2021! Too much already been written about 2020 and too much suffering and death have been experienced by millions of people. So let’s look to the future.

I wish to express optimism and hope. I am guided by the fact that I regard hope as the fundamental virtue, without hope, neither faith nor love can flourish. As Desmond Tutu said “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness” Hope allows us to move forward despite the obstacles. I agree with the Chinese people adopting the fish as the symbol of hope because fish always swim forward. So here are my positive, hopeful thoughts on the coming of the new year.