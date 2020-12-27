THE REGULARS: Renewed optimistic and hope for 2021

Since it falls upon me to close out the Regulars column for 2020, I was faced with a choice: review the past year or preview the coming year. And guess what? I chose to review the coming of 2021! Too much already been written about 2020 and too much suffering and death have been experienced by millions of people. So let’s look to the future.
I wish to express optimism and hope. I am guided by the fact that I regard hope as the fundamental virtue, without hope, neither faith nor love can flourish. As Desmond Tutu said “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness” Hope allows us to move forward despite the obstacles. I agree with the Chinese people adopting the fish as the symbol of hope because fish always swim forward. So here are my positive, hopeful thoughts on the coming of the new year.
On a global basis, countries need to come together on sharing the research, development of and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. It is fundamentally important, right and just that all the people of the world be treated fairly. Also, a clean and healthy environment needs to remain one of the top priorities of all nations and the fact that the United States will sign back on to the Paris climate treaty is heartening. Furthermore, I look forward to 2021 as a year of renewed international cooperation on a number of issues. It is time to once again understand that international diplomacy and international organizations must replace the misguided nationalism of altogether too many countries. Extreme nationalism leads to only one thing and that is war, remember, that if we do not learn from history, we are destined to repeat it.
At the state level, I hope that the governor and legislature will finally fund the already approved law by Iowa citizens for the sales tax increase to fund water quality. And use a portion of that tax to adequately fund mental health care in our state, as recommended by the governor. We must do better to fund and develop an effective mental health system for our children; now is the time to do that in the coming year. And I sincerely hope that legislation will be passed to protect the essential workers in our meatpacking industry. These workers suffered much harm and death in 2020, beyond all measure, and they need adequate protection.
At the local level, I commend our school superintendent in his successful efforts to keep our children and grandchildren in school. Online education is a failure for young children, which we already knew, and the mounting evidence supports that view. Now, more than ever, our children need to develop the social skills so necessary to make for a better community. Let’s hope and pray that all education occurs in the classroom in Sioux City in the coming year.
Within Woodbury County, my hope is that renewed commitment be made to insure that the needs of people with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities are met. The county supervisors need to be transparent and show the public that the realignment of services into a broadened region has resulted in enhance services. Now, more than ever, those services need to be expanded and developed in meaningful ways to those in need. And let’s hope that the new county jail will generate a system of incarceration that is safe and reduces recidivism by providing mental health and substance servicers to all prisoners.
At the city level, let’s hope that downtown economic development continues so that Sioux City becomes a model for the Upper Midwest. We must do everything possible to keep our young people here so that the can contribute to our community and raise their families here.
At the community level, let’s be sure to support all of our local organizations dedicated to serving people in need. The Warming Shelter, the Gospel Mission and the Frank LeMere homeless shelter, along with the Food Bank, the domestic violence programs and local churches feeding the hungry.
And finally, let us celebrate the marvelous diversity within the tri-state area. We need to welcome immigrants and value their contribution to our daily lives. We ae fortunate to have so many people from different countries willing in to come share their lives with us. We need to support organizations such as the Mary Treglia Community House and the Siouxland Community Health Center in their work with these groups. Furthermore, we need to whole heartily support of groups such as Unity in the Community to assure equal justice for all.
Happy New Year!
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.