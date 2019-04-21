Happy Easter to everyone who celebrates it and Happy Passover for those of the Jewish faith.
Like last year, my turn in the Regulars rotation lands on Easter this year. Unlike last year, however, I have chosen a topic other than Easter to write about today.
This year I have chosen to write about Tolerance Week, something we have been experiencing for the past 14 years in Sioux City, thanks to Jerry and Kathy Weiner. For Tolerance Week, they have brought Holocaust survivors to our community to tell their stories about internment camps to students in Sioux City and surrounding school districts, as well as to the general public of Siouxland.
Many of the survivors were very young when they entered the camps. They all have vivid images of how horrible life was in the camps - head lice, bed bugs, very little food, and death. They remember being jammed into rail cars and taken to their destinations. From the movies or slide shows they have brought with them and their verbal descriptions, these Tolerance Week speakers have told unthinkable stories of their lives from the time they were taken from their homes, through their time in the camps, and after being freed.
Imagine as a small child, maybe three or four years old, living in one of the camps, not knowing exactly from one day to the next what was going to happen to you or one of your family members. What do you do to keep yourself going and fighting to survive the atrocities?
Tolerance Week gives students of Siouxland an opportunity to learn through the eyes of people who are survivors. Also, a contest is held among eighth-grade students, giving them an opportunity to express what they have learned through a drawing, prose or poetry.
This year, Tolerance Week included two visiting speakers - Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher and retired school principal Linda Hooper of Whitwell, Tennessee.
Auerbacher was a toddler when she and her family were put in a concentration camp. Besides speaking to the people of Siouxland, she has spoken to the United Nations. Her memory is vivid as she tells tales of horror.
In 1998, Hooper asked her assistant principal, David Smith, to find a voluntary afternoon project to teach students about tolerance and study other cultures. As the students studied the Holocaust, they became overwhelmed with its massive scale and asked Hooper if they could collect something to represent the lives exterminated during the Holocaust. She gave them permission as long it was something that related to World War II or the Holocaust. Through research on the Internet the students discovered Norwegians wore paper clips as a silent protest against Nazi occupation.
The students decided to collect six million paper clips to represent the approximately six million Jewish people who were killed between 1939 and 1945. The project got off to a slow start, but that just made them work harder. They created a website and wrote letters to family, friends and celebrities. Finally, the project started to take off after they got the attention of Peter and Dagmar Schroeder, journalists who covered the White House for German newspapers. The Schroeders published some articles as well as a book that promoted the Paper Clip Project in Germany. The big break in the United States came from an article in the Washington Post on April 7, 2001.
To date, students at the school have received at least 30 million paper clips.
Students at the school decided they would like to obtain an authentic German transport car for a part of their memorial. They found one, and it arrived in 2001. Today the Children's Holocaust Memorial includes the rail car, surrounded by a small garden. Inside the rail car are millions of paper clips representing Holocaust victims. Unveiled in 2001, the memorial also includes 18 sculpted copper butterflies embedded in concrete created by sculptor Linda Pickett. The butterflies came from a poem written by a child who lived in a concentration camp, "I never Saw Another Butterfly."
The children of Whitwell, now adults, learned more about the Holocaust and World War II than many do because of this project. They and their families as well as most of the town put their hearts and souls into it.
Tolerance is a good lesson for all of us. Respect for one another needs to be a part of our daily lives.
(Information about the Paper Clips Project came from Wikipedia.)
