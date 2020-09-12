THE REGULARS: Respect, manners and civility in America need some work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are so fortunate to live in Siouxland. The greatest majority of us are thoughtful, polite and reasonable, just to name a few positive characteristics of people in our community.

Over the past several weeks I've had conversations about civility and manners with friends and colleagues concerned that we as a country no longer know what those words mean. Unfortunately, we have witnessed events in some places this year in which people have turned wild, destroyed statues and monuments, and ruined the businesses of innocent, hard-working Americans that provide a source of employment for so many.

Our forefathers gave us the right of freedom of speech. We are fortunate to live in a country with that right. My friends and colleagues and I have discussed how proud we were of people who participated in the protest march in Sioux City earlier this summer. The protesters said what they wanted to say and did not allow violence. Because they stopped those who wanted to be destructive, their message was heard.

When protests became violent and destructive in some cities, the message got lost and the focus was no longer on the points the serious protesters wanted to make - instead, it was on the violence and destruction. The attention was stolen by those who only wanted an excuse to be criminal. They acted like anarchists.