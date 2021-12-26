THE REGULARS: Similarities in holiday traditions around the world

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays!

Today, begins the celebration of Kwanzaa. What is that, you may ask? According to Wikipedia, “it is an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu, usually held on the the sixth day. It was created by Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa. Kwanza was first celebrated in 1966.”

Originally, it was meant to be an alternative to celebrating Christmas, but it was realized that people were alienated by having it be an either-or proposition. People did not want to give up their own religion in order to celebrate Kwanzaa. They wanted to celebrate both.

There are seven principles that make up Kwanzaa, originally called Nguzo Saba.

“The seven principles of African heritage. Each day is dedicated to one of the seven principles. Umoja meaning unity : To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race. Kujichagulia meaning self determination: To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves. Ujima meaning collective work and responsibility. To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers and sisters problems, our problem and to solve them together. Ujamaa, cooperative economics, to build and maintain open stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together. Nia, purpose: To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their original greatness. Kuumba Creativity: To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial then we inherited it. Imani Faith: To believe with our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle," according to Wikipedia.

Today is also Boxing Day, an English tradition that dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria in the 1800s. Its name comes from a custom in which the rich boxed up gifts for the poor. Traditionally, it was a day off for the servants, and a day in which they received a special Christmas box from their masters. The servants then shared the boxes with their families.

In Ireland and the Catalonia region of Spain, the day is celebrated as St. Stephen’s Day. In some European countries such as Hungary, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands, it is a second Christmas Day. The day is also known as the Feast Day of St. Stephen, and it known as the “Day of the Wren”(pronounced “Day of the Ran”).

On the Day of the Wren, groups would go door to door in their neighborhoods wearing old clothes and straw hats playing music and dancing. This tradition has died out in most countries.

In Vietnam, Christmas Eve is more important then Christmas Day. Christmas is not an official public holiday; many think it is a holiday for the Christians. People celebrate by throwing confetti, taking pictures and enjoy the Christmas decorations and lights of the big hotels and department stores. Many cafes and restaurants are open for people to enjoy snacks. Not many citizens of Vietnam are Christians, however they like to go to Midnight Mass services to watch the Nativity plays and hear Christmas music.

Because Vietnam was once part of the French empire, there are still some French influences in their traditions. They like to give gifts of food -- a popular gift is a chocolate cake in the shape of a log. Others like to give Christmas presents and exchange Christmas cards.

For many Native Americans, maintaining cultural and historical integrity is of utmost importance. This helps preserve the “old ways” as part of tribal tradition. Many choose to mix the European Christmas traditions with their own cultural traditions.

Many Native American tribes host dances on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Included in the celebration is a manger scene and a recreation of the Three Wise Men offering gifts to the Christ Child. Some observe a similarity between the Chiefs of the Great Nations and the Wise Men, as well as the act of bestowing new born babe with gifts to that of the Great Thunderbird telling the braves in fields about the birth.

Hopefully today’s article gives you a little insight of Christmas traditions in other countries and cultures which exist in Siouxland, today. We are a diverse community, however there are similarities among all of our cultures, religion, and traditions. Christmas is one celebration that brings all closer together.

Happy New Year everyone, please have a safe and healthy 2022. Stay safe in your travels and activities.

Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0