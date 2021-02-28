THE REGULARS: Sioux City Operation Desert Storm veteran recalls mission 30 years later

The success of the conflict resulted in a misunderstanding of Iraqi capabilities. What follows are only my experiences. These observations are from one who was there, as an intelligence officer for an infantry battalion that earned the second-highest award a unit may earn.

From my perspective, there were elements of the Iraqi army that were technically proficient. During my unit's counter-reconnaissance mission, Iraqi forces were able to stay outside the direct fire range of our vehicles. They were able to identify our command post moving at night and bring it under mortar fire, wounding one of my section members. Towards the end of the counter-reconnaissance mission, they were able to fire artillery that hit one of our tanks and wounded one soldier.

Iraqi forces retained some pockets of resistance even after a month of bombing and deprivation. On the night before the ground war concluded, my battalion faced Iraqi forces firing RPGs as we approached.

There is also a lack of appreciation regarding casualties. Global Positioning Systems were in their infancy at the time of the conflict, which made locating yourself and adjacent units difficult.