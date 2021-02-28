THE REGULARS: Sioux City Operation Desert Storm veteran recalls mission 30 years later

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the end of Operation Desert Storm.
A site for a Desert Storm and Desert Shield memorial has been dedicated, located relatively close to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC. This is somewhat appropriate, given the senior leaders of Desert Storm were forged in Vietnam and applied the lessons they learned in southwest Asia.
Among those lessons were to have clearly defined objectives for military operations. President George H. W. Bush defined a three-fold mission to completely remove Iraqi occupation of Kuwait, to restore the previous Kuwaiti government, and to ensure the security and stability of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf nations.
We forget how divided the nation was on taking military action. Public polling indicated evenly split opinion on whether to initiate conflict. The U.S. Senate vote to authorize military force just a few days before the air war began was 52-47. It was a bi-partisan vote, with 10 Democrats voting in support and two Republicans, including Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, voting against the measure.
To build public support, the administration increasingly demonized Saddam Hussein. Comparisons with Hitler became frequent. That focus on one individual would eventually lead to demands to overthrow him later.
The comparative ease of accomplishing the mission made it easier to conduct military operations afterward. America's ability to deliver precision munitions from a distance allowed political leaders to use military force while minimizing loss of life - friendly and civilian.
The success of the conflict resulted in a misunderstanding of Iraqi capabilities. What follows are only my experiences. These observations are from one who was there, as an intelligence officer for an infantry battalion that earned the second-highest award a unit may earn.
From my perspective, there were elements of the Iraqi army that were technically proficient. During my unit's counter-reconnaissance mission, Iraqi forces were able to stay outside the direct fire range of our vehicles. They were able to identify our command post moving at night and bring it under mortar fire, wounding one of my section members. Towards the end of the counter-reconnaissance mission, they were able to fire artillery that hit one of our tanks and wounded one soldier.
Iraqi forces retained some pockets of resistance even after a month of bombing and deprivation. On the night before the ground war concluded, my battalion faced Iraqi forces firing RPGs as we approached.
There is also a lack of appreciation regarding casualties. Global Positioning Systems were in their infancy at the time of the conflict, which made locating yourself and adjacent units difficult.
Confusion about location caused an Apache helicopter pilot to fire two missiles at vehicles from my unit, killing two and wounding five others. Communication failures, pockets of enemy fire, and lack of fire discipline caused tanks from an adjacent unit to fire on four of my unit's tanks and four Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, resulting in five deaths and 32 wounded.
To policymakers and pundits, those are just numbers. To me and my comrades, however, they were Tony Applegate, David Crumby, Manuel Davila, Anthony Kidd, Walter Kramer, Jeffrey Middleton, and Robert Talley.
I'm pleased to know that the sacrifices made during the conflict will be honored with a memorial in Washington, DC. However, I am a bit wary of paying so much attention to the military and war.
Little to no attention is paid to actions by members of the foreign service, intelligence, or other federal personnel, as well as non-government organizations who have also sacrificed for our nation abroad. We should ensure to honor all those who serve in different capacities and who make this a country worth fighting for.
