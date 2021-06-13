THE REGULARS: Sioux City should consider building outdoor youth sports complex

During my four-year stint on the Sioux City Council, back in the early 1990s, the majority of our five-member team spent a lot of time on quality-of-life issues. This focus was a departure from the priorities of previous councils. For the most part, Sioux City snoozed as our big-city neighbors to the north and south began to strategically invest in enhancements like trails, and youth sports complexes. Sioux City had grown risk averse.
That attitude changed thanks to the leadership provided by my former council colleagues, Bob Scott, Joanne Grueskin, Dr. David Paulsrud, and Harry Keairns. I was 37 years old when I was elected to the council in 1989 and was aware of what Sioux City needed to do to attract and retain young families. Gateway was on its ascent and professionals from across the country were moving to Siouxland to work for this incredible entrepreneurial company.
In a series of 4-1 votes, the city council decided to get back in the game and directed resources to projects that impacted the way our city looked and felt. At the top of the list were the development of the Sioux City riverfront and the construction of a new baseball stadium in what was then an underdeveloped area in our community. None of those projects happened without controversy. That’s not all bad. In a democracy, dissenting voices should be heard. Our council listened and chose to embark on the first significant community enhancement projects Sioux City had undertaken in many years.
Today, the riverfront is the cornerstone of our downtown. The Lewis and Clark baseball stadium, home of the Sioux City Explorers since its opening in 1993, has spawned adjacent commercial development that has added millions of dollars to the tax base.
Considering our history and the progress we’ve made, perhaps it’s time to get busy on a project that would be a winner for the city, its residents and its businesses. Sioux City needs to explore the possibility of a new outdoor youth sports complex that would include multiple fields for soccer, baseball and softball. Some of the fields should be turfed.
Most cities our size have that one central location that makes you say “wow”. I’m not sure we can say that in Sioux City. It’s called “youth sports tourism” and Sioux City needs to be a player in that lucrative market. Just this week, Sioux Falls announced a $50 million dollar project that will include 18 new outdoor turfed fields – all designed to promote youth sports tourism. We are falling further behind.
One of my grandsons has played a lot of soccer the past few years and it’s rare to have a game that doesn’t involve a drive to communities like Omaha, Sioux Falls, or Lincoln. These cities realize that when boys and girls travel to their games, so do their parents. Dollars also make the trip. Food, gas and occasionally hotel rooms. That’s a lot of money leaving the community and it happens with great frequency.
Clearly, the city deserves a lot of credit for several significant projects that have been added to our landscape. Cone Park, the Siouxland Expo Center and the on-going riverfront improvements are winners. But I think the time is right to take the leap and get back in the youth sports tourism game. I know it’s a question of dollars but when the County Board of Supervisors can make the case to use federal pandemic dollars to build a new jail, why couldn’t Sioux City use a portion of its COVID funds to build a new outdoor youth sports complex?
Keep our kids at home for a change.
Speaking of sports, allow me to say a few words about a Sioux City business owner who falls under the radar but deserves more attention. John Roost purchased the Sioux City Explorers in 1998. Without his commitment, professional baseball in Sioux City would be long gone. Roost isn’t in it for the profits because there are no profits.
When the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce considers their annual business honorees, perhaps they could throw John Roost’s name in the hopper. He has provided thousands of fans a great summer entertainment option. Similarly, the owners of the Musketeers and the Bandits also have stepped-up to help us compete in the competitive sports entertainment market. Each sport has their core of die-hard fans. We just need more of them.
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.