THE REGULARS: Sioux City should consider building outdoor youth sports complex

During my four-year stint on the Sioux City Council, back in the early 1990s, the majority of our five-member team spent a lot of time on quality-of-life issues. This focus was a departure from the priorities of previous councils. For the most part, Sioux City snoozed as our big-city neighbors to the north and south began to strategically invest in enhancements like trails, and youth sports complexes. Sioux City had grown risk averse.

That attitude changed thanks to the leadership provided by my former council colleagues, Bob Scott, Joanne Grueskin, Dr. David Paulsrud, and Harry Keairns. I was 37 years old when I was elected to the council in 1989 and was aware of what Sioux City needed to do to attract and retain young families. Gateway was on its ascent and professionals from across the country were moving to Siouxland to work for this incredible entrepreneurial company.