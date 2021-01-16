THE REGULARS: Sioux City spending millions to enhance community

Happy New Year, everyone, may it be a happy and healthy 2021 for all of you. As you know we are still dealing with COVID-19, however the vaccines are being given, maybe not as quickly as we might want; it's happening. Please, get one when it is your turn if it is appropriate for you.

Over the centuries the city of Sioux City and private enterprise have spent millions of dollars making improvements to our community, not only to facades of existing buildings, to the downtown in general, the riverfront, parks and streetscapes to name a few.

Personally, I remember the Floyd River being moved after a devastating flood caused by a torrential rain that happened in Sheldon, Iowa causing the Floyd to leave its banks with a wall of water headed down the valley and wipe out the south bottoms of Sioux City. I happened to be with my dad that day and there are things from that flood that I will never forget. I was three years old, our office was right in the path of that wall of water.