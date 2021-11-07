THE REGULARS: Siouxland has long history of successful government lobbying

The Siouxland Chamber has been going to Washington DC for 66 years to lobby for needs of Sioux City and then later for Siouxland. Asking the Federal government for monies for projects in Siouxland gave us all the more bargaining power.

I remember dad going with the Sioux City Chamber to Washington DC and talking about how successful they were in getting things for our area. At that time they knew if they were going to get the funding for whatever they were seeking, many times they knew before leaving DC.

I began going on the Washington trip as early as 1977, I would go in early with the Chamber president, his wife, and Jan Blackstone. All three of us worked on getting everything ready for the dinner. It was exciting because so many congressional people were coming. It was not unusual to have Sen. Everett Dirksen, Tip O’Neill, Bob Dole, and Jerry Ford to attend, just to name a few. They loved that we brought steak with us. In fact, when Tip O’Neill could not stay for the dinner he took one for his driver and one for himself.

Both Republicans and Democrats worked well together and there was camaraderie among them, we were among the first to do anything like the dinner. For years, it was well attended by the elected officials, as well as their top staff.

We built relationships with members of both houses and both sides of the aisle as well as their staff. It made it difficult for them to turn us down. Another positive for us is that many times Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota asked for the dollars together. We did not and do not work against one another. This was very interesting and unusual to the federal government, most states fought one another to get monies for the same project. I remember a senior staff person saying to a group of us, that they did not know how to handle our request because Iowa and Nebraska asked for money together for the same project, but we were going to get it.

Forty-three years ago, the Chamber started taking a group of people to Des Moines to lobby for projects, instead of a dinner we had a lunch for all state legislators who wanted to attend. We keyed in on people that were pertinent to the project we were soliciting money for and had people from their district present the request.

Meeting with department heads was part of our strategy as well, many of those meetings included the Iowa Department of Transportation director, as we were lobbying for Highway 20, as well as grants through the department to the federal DOT. Some of the other departments directors we talked to were economic development, insurance, and DNR to name a few.

We not only were in front of representatives from our area and department heads, we had face to face with the governor. All were invited to the lunch where more lobbying took place as we were strategically placed at tables where we could continue the conversation with whomever we were lobbying.

From the federal level to the state level, this went well until laws limited “gifts” to $2.99. Des Moines was a sack lunch, DC is a reception. Today, there is not the camaraderie there once was. COVID presents another whole set of issues. The good news the Chamber has held zoom meetings. Although it is not the same as being physically face to face with them, it is better then nothing.

Siouxland leaders and volunteers have spent hundreds of hours and their own dollars to keep us in the forefront of Washington and Des Moines elected and appointed officials because it is the belief of our people. Examples of how important this is at the state level is railroad spurs would not happen, railroad improved crossing safety, bus transportation for handicapped or citizens that do not drive, highway improvements, and bridge replacements to name a few that you may not realize. Currently, the city and Iowa Department of Transportation are discussing replacement of the Gordon Drive viaduct. The IDOT gives millions of dollars annually for airport improvements and walking/bicycle trails.

Through Vision Iowa, a former program of Iowa Economic Development Authority, Sioux City received millions of dollars for the Orpheum Theater, Tyson Event Center, the Climbing Wall, Kone Park, Launch Pad, and the Rail Road Museum, to name a few.

All of this is so important because it is necessary to stay in front of government officials. It’s the old adage “the squeaky wheel gets the oil.” Over the years Siouxland has done very well in getting appropriations from the government. Both state and federal officials know who we are, they listen to us and we do eventually for the most part get what we need. Having been around state government since 1982, I can personally tell you we have gotten hundreds of millions of dollars from the state of Iowa.

