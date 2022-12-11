THE REGULARS: Siouxland is a generous community

Christmas is upon us, two weeks from today, and we all know what that means -- lots of things happening.

Already there have been Christmas shows, the downtown Christmas parade, followed by the lighting of the holiday lights. Also it is crunch time for finishing shopping, holiday parties and possibly gaining weight. Yesterday, was the Yellow Dog Auction and I cannot tell you who the winning bidder is because this article had to be in by Thursday. I can tell you I did not buy the dog.

The auction in 2010 was the day I was going to take my dad to the festivities. I went to his house and saw that there was not a way for me to get him in his car or my vehicle. There was a four-foot drift across the front of the garage door; snow was deep in the driveway, too. After going in the house and telling him that it was impossible for me to take him due to the snow, I went to the auction. He had a stroke the year before and was in a wheelchair.

Driving a four-wheel drive auto, I did not have any difficulty getting around. For me, it is fun and a challenge to drive around town in a blizzard.

By the time I got to the Ho-Chunk Centre (at that time it was the Terra Centre), the auction was in process. I looked around saw several people with their hands in pockets. Not intending to buy the dog, I started bidding. Several times I bid against myself to get the price to $10,000. Whoever was taking care of the dog handed little Hope to me. I took a step back and said no, I do not want to hold her. The person was shocked. Quickly, I explained I already had six dogs, I did not need another one. Immediately, I started looking for someone who would love to have her and would take wonderful care of her. Fortunately, I found that family within minutes. Angie Dye, one of the officers of Mr. Goodfellow, and her husband bonded with her immediately.

Over the years donors have been generous in what they have bid and paid for the dogs. The money stays in Sioux City and is used to buy gifts for children whose families cannot afford them for their children. The gift-giving is highly organized. It does not take people very long to collect the gifts for their families.

The person I gave the dog to is responsible for buying all of the gifts and organizing the gift-giving. It is a process to see. People move quickly through the line. Angie and her team do a terrific job every year.

A week ago Sunday, I visited last year’s Yellow Dog, Yukon, at his home. He is a large, gorgeous, gentle, well-behaved, smart dog that was very calm. Actually, he came to me when I called him.

While searching for the history of the auction, I found information from 1936 to the present. Herman Miller bought the first dog, Skippy for $25, and he was a mongrel. The next year, things got better. Mike, again a mongrel, went for $200, purchased by Wax Nelson and John Kampmeyer.

In 1962, Mrs. L.J. Kaplan bought Missy for $1,000. For three years, the winning bid was a little over $1,000 and then dropped below $1,000. It was not until 1970 that the bidding broke the $1,000 barrier. Julian Torgerson bought Little Yeller, a fawn colored Chihuahua, for $2,310. To date, the Sioux City Explorers have paid the most for a dog -- $45,000 -- when they purchased the puppy in 2011.

My point in writing this article is to illustrate how generous Siouxland is and has been over the years. For our size, we support a multitude of organizations that help make our lives better so that all of our communities' residents and guests can enjoy quality of life activities.

Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.