THE REGULARS: Siouxland is fortunate to have so many amenities

Most of you know that I travel a fair amount in Iowa; trips across South Dakota and Nebraska occur as well. Our tri-state area is not fly over country as some people think. Our communities in all three states have and are working to make our part of the country a destination point of interest.

Attractions include the region's extensive trail network, new trails in progress from Sioux City to Dakota Dunes and the Plywood trail connecting Le Mars and Sioux City, a mountain bike course under development in Cone Park, and winter and summer tubing and ice skating at Cone Park, and redevelopment of the Sioux City’s riverfront, to name a few. South Sioux City also has a trail network, an indoor tennis complex, outdoor soccer fields, Siouxland Freedom Park, which features a replica of the Vietnam Wall, and a Marriott hotel with beautiful space for meetings, conferences, weddings and a convention center.

Last weekend, some of my family on my father’s side met in Kearney, Nebraska for a small reunion to see the progress of botanical gardens that many of the family are helping to build at Yanney Heritage Park. My cousin, Mike Yanney, chose Kearney because that is where our grandparents picked to raise their family. They rented a sod house and some farmland to live and cultivate between Kearny and Gibbon. Today, many family members continue to live there or somewhere not too far from the family’s beginning in the United States after arriving from Lebanon in the early 1900s.

Growing up, my immediate family participated in many family reunions in Kearney. As time went on, reunions rotated between Sioux City, Omaha and Kearney. Not getting out to central Nebraska as often, I am always impressed with its growth and amenities. As I pulled into the parking lot of my hotel, I was surprised to see so many cars from other states. That prompted the question: What draws people to Kearney?

The answer is several things. They continually work at making their community a destination area due to the University of Kearney, the medical facility and community, trails, parks, museums, economic development, 90,000 square feet of convention space with meeting rooms between two hotels owned by one man, two water parks in two other hotels he owns all in the same complex, with shopping, and several stand-alone restaurants, as well as in the hotels. The next large project is a $25 million dollar sports complex contiguous to the four hotels. More trails will be built from the area to Yanney Heritage Park, which has its own trails, a manmade lake stocked with fish for people to catch, kayaking, row boating, canoeing, an amphitheater and a senior center.

Kearney's downtown is vibrant, too. According to the local visitor’s bureau, some of the finest shopping and educational experiences in the Midwest will be found. You can find many museums such as the archway over Interstate 80, the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial, classic car collection, Fort Kearney Museum, glass bottom boat rides, Fort Kearney State Historical Park, G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, Harold Warp Pioneer Village, trails and rail museum.

As I am sharing all of this information with you, do not forget Siouxland. There is more to do here then we tend to recall. For example, we have many museums as well, including the Children’s Museum, Sioux City Public Museum, Art Center, Sergeant Floyd River Museum, Floyd Monument, Pierce Mansion, Sioux City Railroad Museum and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. The Orpheum Theater, Tyson Event Center, the Climbing Wall and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are all destination points, too. I am always surprised when people say there is nothing to do here.

Equally important to our area is Stone State Park and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. The park is beautiful all year round as it changes with the seasons, and it is the home to the Nature Center, where people can learn about nature as well as hike. It’s an area where families can trek, and soak in Mother Nature at her best and learn about different species of wildlife.

Siouxland is fortunate to have a lot of amenities. People come here for all kinds of recreation, including live music and theater. Look at how well Saturday in the Park draws and the Sioux City Symphony, ArtSplash and live entertainment at multiple venues. On any given weekend there are many opportunities to be entertained.

Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.