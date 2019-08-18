Is there anything that we can't disagree on? The United States Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently sought to find out.
Having seen how foreign actors have used the internet to get people to confront each other, CISA sought to demonstrate the process in a more lighthearted manner. How? Instigating a fight as to whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza.
The point was to demonstrate how people can be turned against each other. The reason is because we have been turned against each other for both foreign and profit-driven benefit.
One illustration of the foreign origin of division occurred in May 2016. Acting at the request of a Facebook ad, one group came to protest outside a Houston mosque. At the same time, another group responded to a Facebook ad for a counter protest. As the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee revealed, however, both protests were planned and promoted by trolls in Russia.
The impact of the profit-driven is revealed in the words of Craig Newmark, the founder of Craigslist. He was quoted in an interview last month as saying, "Outrage is profitable. Most of the outrage in the online world - I would guess 80 percent - someone's faking it for profit."
Our immediate access to information is used increasingly not to improve understanding, but to outrage. It isn't a "bug" of the system, it's a feature.
As early Facebook investor Roger McManamee said, "Fear and anger produce a lot more engagement and sharing than joy. The result is that the algorithms favor sensation content over substance."
In either case, social media is being used not to inform, but to inflame. The purpose of the Russian campaign in Houston, according to CISA, was not to persuade. According to CISA's director, Chris Krebs, "They just want us to doubt ourselves as a people." Former Central Intelligence Agency Director Michael Hayden has observed that targeting can become so precise that he considers social media to be "a smart bomb delivery system."
In addition to inciting people, foreign and domestic organizations work to efficiently spread disinformation.
In 2014, Malaysian Air Flight 17, a regularly scheduled and on-course flight, was shot down, killing 298. In the area was a Russian air defense system operated by Russian supervisors. Multiple explanations and theories were thrown out to obfuscate and erode the confidence in the truth.
According to the Belfer Center, "False information on Twitter is retweeted faster and by more people than real information. Falsehoods are 70 percent more likely to be retweeted."
This isn't necessarily new. Mark Twain is said to have observed that a lie can make its way halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on. As the Belfer Center notes, "What is different about social media is that it rests on a business model subject to manipulation."
Given this challenge, what can we do? We have leaders who seek to divide. There's limited ability to stop leaders from using that language until election.
We can check the source of the information before forwarding and liking such postings. We need to be skeptical of online postings designed to outrage and be prepared to challenge friends who forward them. Check on the interests of the source of the material to see if it is genuine.
Inflaming Americans has benefits for foreign elements and can prove profitable for others. When someone is stirring the pot, ask what is in it for them.
The stakes for our society are significant - far more than the appropriateness of fruit on pizza.
Words can heal, inspire, or promote understanding, or they can be used to wound, degrade or even distort reality. The choice is up to us.
Next week: Charese Yanney
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College and a former Democratic state senator. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.