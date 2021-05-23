THE REGULARS: Solar power bears watching if protections are in place

Driving throughout the state, I see more and more fields supporting solar panels for individual farms or energy companies. One would think that solar panels are less problematic for the environment, but that’s not necessarily so due to component parts used in the panels.
Back in the 1980s, our company used to sell and install solar panel systems for homes. I came to the conclusion at the time the simpler the system the more effective, efficient and a better return for our customers. The cost to build a storage area or try to heat water was very expensive and not a good return or payback for customers; it took too long.
Today, the energy used and the greenhouse gases emitted in the production of photovoltaic panels could be rectified if the manufacturer invests in millions of dollars for the machinery to recapture the waste. Other issues concern hazards for the workers and environment. Again, there are ways to eliminate the bad side effects. However, manufacturing of the panels moved out of the United States, Europe and Japan to countries such as China, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan. Unfortunately, they do not do a good job of protecting their workforce nor the environment.
Wikipedia describes a photovoltaic cell as "an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect, which is a physical and chemical phenomenon." They go on to say that, "It is a form of photo-electric cell defined whose electrical characteristics, such as the current, voltage, or resistance, when exposed to light."
Today, the greatest majority of solar cells began as quartz, a common form of silica (silicon dioxide) and is refined into elemental silicon.
Another issue is the quartz comes from mines; the miners are at high risk for a lung disease called silicosis. The technical information today comes from IEEE Spectrum. In 2018, President Trump put a 30 percent tariff on the import of solar panels to encourage manufacturing in the United States. Since then, solar manufacturers have been doing more in the United States; many of the U.S. companies assemble some or all of the panel in our country. Unfortunately, the making of solar panels in the United States has leveled off and has not been growing as much since 2020. They do import the key component parts from other countries, and the parts do fall under the tariff laws. Due to the pandemic, key parts are more difficult to get from overseas, causing higher costs and delays.
Solar panels are the picture of green energy and are better for the environment then burning fossil fuels, so they say. However, they have been linked to a trail of chemical pollution. The technology varies immensely.
There are two types of panels -- monofacial and biofacial solar cells. The difference is in being able to capture light from both sides of the panel as opposed to the more common single side. As a result, the biofacial is capable of producing more electricity.
This is not new technology. The first patent for the biofacial solar cells was filed by a Japanese researcher, Hirochi Moeir, in 1966, according to Wikipedia. It is predicted by the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) that the global market share of biofacial technology will expand from less than five percent of the market in 2016 to 30 percent in 2027.
The good news is that when problems arise, science and entrepreneurs find other materials and ways to do things to make the product safer for the workers and environment while producing a better product.
According to Solar Power World, Violet Power of Moses Lake, Washington, is producing solar panels that will use a large sheet of foil bonded to the solar cell allowing for 85 percent of the metal on the solar cell to be eliminated. Currently, the metal layers are made from expensive silver materials. This method will reduce the cost of the back contact solar cell by substituting aluminum foil.
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.