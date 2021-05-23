THE REGULARS: Solar power bears watching if protections are in place

Another issue is the quartz comes from mines; the miners are at high risk for a lung disease called silicosis. The technical information today comes from IEEE Spectrum. In 2018, President Trump put a 30 percent tariff on the import of solar panels to encourage manufacturing in the United States. Since then, solar manufacturers have been doing more in the United States; many of the U.S. companies assemble some or all of the panel in our country. Unfortunately, the making of solar panels in the United States has leveled off and has not been growing as much since 2020. They do import the key component parts from other countries, and the parts do fall under the tariff laws. Due to the pandemic, key parts are more difficult to get from overseas, causing higher costs and delays.