I’ve been involved with the Iowa Democratic Party since 1976 when I attended my first presidential caucus as a 20-year-old Morningside College student. I’ve been on the ballot myself during five elections running for the Iowa Legislature since then. But never have I seen the state party more dysfunctional than during this last 2018 election cycle.
In many ways the 2018 election was a complete paradox when you compare the federal successes at the congressional level to the terrible failures in the state races.
2018 was one of the best election nights for congressional Democrats in memory. Democratic Congressman David Loebsack (a Sioux City native) kept his seat at the same time Democrats Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne defeated incumbents Rod Blum and David Young, respectively. The night was almost a home run since J.D. Scholten came within three percentage points of upsetting Steve King in the 4th Congressional District.
At the state level Fred Hubbell lost the race to Governor Kim Reynolds in spite of leading the polls most of the race. Democrats did gain back a few seats in the Iowa House, closing the gap to 54-46 from 58-41. But the Iowa Senate was a total disaster. The Iowa Senate has gone from a Democratic majority in 2014 to a 32-18, almost-insignificant minority in 2018. Senate Democrats lost three more seats this last election cycle.
What is particularly upsetting is that the party had a strategy (or perhaps a lack of strategy) that was doomed from its conception. NO ORGANIZED EFFORT WAS MADE BY THE PARTY TO REGISTER NEW VOTERS! How else do you expand the party base? It is especially alarming to me that no effort was made to register Hispanic voters across the many communities in this state, including ours. After the way President Trump has terrorized this community, to not go after their votes is political malpractice - it maybe could have even pushed J.D. over the top, especially running against King.
Instead of going randomly door to door, party leaders and elected officials worked lists of registered voters from “the van.” What is “the van"? I like to call it the great Oz of the party. No one actually gets to see “the van”/Oz, but we’re told that it is a comprehensive list of voters broken down every way possible. Like Oz, it is infallible.
Let me tell you the great "van"/Oz is a hungry fellow. Every candidate who runs for a state and congressional race has to feed it. J.D. had to pay $30,000 (pre- and post-primary) for “the van.” Jackie Smith remembers paying at least $2,500. And, by the way, if you cannot pay the great Oz, you become persona non grata.The party will not include your name or campaign in efforts to get elected. Sayonara. Have a nice day. If you open up the Oz curtain you might actually see voter registration lists that you can obtain at little or no cost from your county auditor or secretary of state’s office.
Hubbell and his campaign have to accept some responsibility for the state failure. He was the top of the ticket and titular leader of the party. Hubbell and his campaign could have, but chose not to put resources in a better ground game. The fact that J.D. outpolled Hubbell by 17 points in our congressional district tells you Hubbell could have had a better closing strategy. Instead, he kept running the same tired commercials - none that really connected to rural Iowans.
However, the fact that no one has seen fit to perform an autopsy on the Democrats in the Iowa Senate is especially troublesome.
Two years of Republican control in the Legislature were a disaster for working Iowans. Republicans gutted our collective bargaining law, took away scheduled minimum wage increases in five of Iowa’s most populous counties, and allowed big business and big insurance to rewrite laws in their favor at the expense of injured workers. (Full disclosure - I proudly represent injured workers as an attorney for a living and would love to tell you about this horrible change in the law). Everyone was yelling overreach, which is what it was. Republicans prepared for blowback. Much to their surprise, there wasn’t any.
Stunningly, the decision was made not to run against that same Legislature. Much of the literature sent by the Senate campaign was so generic you wouldn’t even know what year it was - much of it was a waste of money. Jackie Smith was the only Democrat to defeat a Republican incumbent, Rick Bertrand, and there is only one reason - Jackie outworked Bertrand, knocking on doors from April to November. Smith won in spite of the fact that Bertrand ran a much better campaign.
Believe me, everything I’ve said in this column I’ve said to party leaders. My hope is that the party examines its mistakes and figures out how to get on track. Local parties may have to start simply ignoring a state party that does not have its act together and develop their own strategies.
Next week: Linda Holub
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.