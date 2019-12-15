THE REGULARS: Story of Vincy is a real Christmas story

Other than a sister from Chicago who rarely saw her, Vincy had no family. Regardless of the weather, she dressed the same way every day. Thick, heavy socks pulled over her knees. An old dress that always seemed to be dirty. Usually two sweaters buttoned all the way to the top. And a babushka wrapped around her head and tied under her chin. She looked a little spooky to many of the kids in our neighborhood and some of them would tease her and call her “hunky” when they saw her outside. I had no idea what that meant but I knew it wasn’t nice. I knew the taunts hurt her.

Vincy’s home had no running water. There was an outhouse about 20 yards from her back door and a big coal stove in the center of her kitchen. Even in her late '70s, Vincy would walk up the block to our home every day and fill two buckets with water for her daily use. Her water walks were the only times she would leave her home. Our parish priest would occasionally stop by her house to bring her Communion. Vincy was Catholic but practiced her faith in solitude.