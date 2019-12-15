THE REGULARS: Story of Vincy is a real Christmas story

Christmas is 10 days from today. If you’re fortunate enough to have family around you this Christmas, you are truly blessed. As the Wharton/Giese families gather this Christmas, we rejoice in having four little grandchildren who are proficient at destroying a home in 15 minutes or less. Christmas through the eyes of a 67-year-old is very different than Christmas through the eyes of a child. Just sit back and watch the magic happen.
But as we celebrate this sacred holiday, it’s easy to be melancholy. There are so many people I love who are no longer in my presence this Christmas. I think of my mom and dad, my grandparents, my brother and sister, my mother-in-law and father-in-law and so many close friends who now observe Christmas in a celestial zip code. At least I hope that’s where they are getting their mail!
Coupled with the fact of the absence of loved ones, this time of year is particularly difficult for those among us who are all alone and have no one to talk to or no place to go. That’s the Christmas story I would like to share with you this morning.
As a young boy growing up in Nokomis, Illinois, we had an elderly neighbor lady who had outlived two husbands and her only child. Her name was Barbara Vencius. She was born in Lithuania in 1889 and emigrated to the United States as a 20-year old in 1909. She came to our country all by herself and settled in Nokomis. We called her Vincy.
Other than a sister from Chicago who rarely saw her, Vincy had no family. Regardless of the weather, she dressed the same way every day. Thick, heavy socks pulled over her knees. An old dress that always seemed to be dirty. Usually two sweaters buttoned all the way to the top. And a babushka wrapped around her head and tied under her chin. She looked a little spooky to many of the kids in our neighborhood and some of them would tease her and call her “hunky” when they saw her outside. I had no idea what that meant but I knew it wasn’t nice. I knew the taunts hurt her.
Vincy’s home had no running water. There was an outhouse about 20 yards from her back door and a big coal stove in the center of her kitchen. Even in her late '70s, Vincy would walk up the block to our home every day and fill two buckets with water for her daily use. Her water walks were the only times she would leave her home. Our parish priest would occasionally stop by her house to bring her Communion. Vincy was Catholic but practiced her faith in solitude.
Nearly every day, I would walk down to Vincy’s house after school. Other than my mom and me, she rarely had visitors. She was always excited to see me. In fact, she would have a plate of “goodies” ready for me. There were two lemon cookies, a hunk of boiled hamburger and a slice of rye bread. She told stories about her childhood in Lithuania and taught me how to speak some Lithuanian. In fact, I can cuss in four languages - English, Lithuanian, Polish and Spanish! That’s a talent I’ve never included on a resume.
Typically, Christmas was just another day for Vincy. Mom and I would walk to her house and spend some time with her. My last Christmas with Vincy was one I won’t forget. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well.
Mom and I went to Vincy’s house to take her Christmas dinner and some gifts. Mom bought her some warm woolen socks, a new sweater and a colorful babushka. As we sat in her kitchen, Vincy walked back to her bedroom and came out with on old sock and handed it to me. Wrapped in the toe of the sock was an 1861 $20 gold piece that she received at Ellis Island on the day she arrived in America in 1889. She looked at me, tears in her eyes, and said in the best English she could muster, “Merry Christmas." A few months later, Vincy died. I have that special coin to this day and will one day share it with my grandchildren.
I want them to know the story of Vincy.
A real Christmas story.
Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.
Merry Christmas.
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.