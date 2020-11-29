THE REGULARS: Thankful for service of so many in midst of pandemic

It is easy to view the events of this year as a series of catastrophes. We have endured a pandemic that has killed over 250,000 Americans. Widespread natural disasters, social unrest, and a contentious election added to our problems.
It's worth remembering that Abraham Lincoln established a day of Thanksgiving for the last Thursday in November of 1863. That was in the midst of a civil war.
Lincoln’s proclamation emphasized the material gains made during the war. Many of the thanks we owe today are to those who have ensured we get through our present challenges.
Health care professionals and those in support positions have consistently demonstrated their commitment to service. Despite having inadequate protection, they exposed themselves to hazards in caring for others. In spite of people’s unwillingness to comply with recommendations and pleas, they continue to serve. Even when their motives have been questioned by the most important people in the country, they risked themselves to save lives.
For law enforcement officers, every day presents risks even under normal circumstances. The pandemic increased that exposure. There has been justified criticism of abuses by members of the profession. Even with the increased scrutiny, the overwhelming majority of those in the approximately 18,000 law enforcement agencies continued to serve honorably.
At the same time, people organized in response to the abusive actions. Their collective efforts have moved us to bring the pledge of "justice for all" closer to reality.
The pandemic caused significant challenges to, but also brought out some of the best from, those in our education system. Significant adjustments have been made, from pre-K through college, from those in the classroom to those supporting instructors and students. While shortcomings remain, people across all sectors of education are making genuine efforts to provide quality education under adverse circumstances.
For too long, people working in the food processing and distribution system were looked down upon. Having established them as essential workers, we need to ensure that they are truly valued. Recent reports of managers taking bets as to how many of their employees would develop COVID should sicken us all. Their work was vital to both producers and consumers, and deserves greater compensation, benefits, and protection.
Members of the military continued to serve, even with erratic guidance regarding their missions. The recent deaths of five soldiers in a peacekeeping operation demonstrates the risk associated with service.
In the midst of a pandemic and the largest voter turnout ever, officials effectively administered an election. Ordinary citizens stepped up to help conduct the election. Despite unsubstantiated claims of malfeasance, officials from both parties abided by the laws.
As we recognize the sacrifices of those I’ve mentioned, there is an overlooked group deserving of praise. The family members. Each of them had increased exposure to COVID due to their loved one.
Many of those listed above took an oath to serve the public. Others were just devoted to their jobs and families. All of them put themselves at risk, particularly in a time of pandemic.
It’s easy to make statements about sacrifice, or about standing up for principle. It is refreshing and reassuring to know that most of those we rely on actually fulfill or exceed their responsibilities.
If only the same could be said of most people in positions of responsibility. While the average person has had to make sacrifices, too many “leaders” have sought only to divide, enrich themselves, or degrade the institutions they swore to uphold.
Our laws, norms, and codes are not self-enforcing. They require people to uphold them. Honorable people. The type of people I mentioned in the first half of this column. I am thankful for them. I hope you are, too.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.
