THE REGULARS: Thankful for service of so many in midst of pandemic

In the midst of a pandemic and the largest voter turnout ever, officials effectively administered an election. Ordinary citizens stepped up to help conduct the election. Despite unsubstantiated claims of malfeasance, officials from both parties abided by the laws.

As we recognize the sacrifices of those I’ve mentioned, there is an overlooked group deserving of praise. The family members. Each of them had increased exposure to COVID due to their loved one.

Many of those listed above took an oath to serve the public. Others were just devoted to their jobs and families. All of them put themselves at risk, particularly in a time of pandemic.

It’s easy to make statements about sacrifice, or about standing up for principle. It is refreshing and reassuring to know that most of those we rely on actually fulfill or exceed their responsibilities.

If only the same could be said of most people in positions of responsibility. While the average person has had to make sacrifices, too many “leaders” have sought only to divide, enrich themselves, or degrade the institutions they swore to uphold.