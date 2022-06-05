THE REGULARS: The importance of our public school system

My youngest child recently graduated from the same high school I attended. This milestone caused me to reflect on the education that I and my children experienced in Sioux City.

Our community experienced a fair amount of turmoil when I attended school in the mid-70s and early-80s. Population decline resulted in me attending five schools during an eight-year period.

Regardless of the building or the different socioeconomic status of students, I had access to quality, committed instructors. Although I faced challenges, I gained sufficient skills to graduate magna cum laude from Drake University.

At the same time, I recognized that I had support that others didn't have. Factors like a stable, intact family with grandparents in town, all of whom emphasized the importance of education were, and are, not universal.

Fortunately, both of my children had the same family support structure (with long-time educators as grandparents) that I had in their K-12 education journey. Their academic success is demonstrated by such things as membership in Phi Beta Kappa at Iowa State for one and an ACT score in the top five percent for the other (pardon the parental pride). While the quality and commitment of educators remained high, there were significant changes in the education environment they experienced.

Children are going to new, updated facilities where the heat and cold didn't disrupt classes. I recall visiting the old Irving Elementary where the door to the third floor would often be left open to minimize the heat at the top, but which was necessary at the bottom.

Students today have access to courses that offer credit for both high school and college. This reduces the costs of pursuing higher education and offers an opportunity to get credentials required to work. Offerings like a career academy expose students to the work environment and help prepare them for the real world.

A disadvantage now compared to when I attended was the reduced offerings in foreign languages. French, German, and Spanish were offered back in the day, compared to only Spanish now. In a time of global connection, it's too bad that one of the largest districts in the state is unable to offer a wider offering.

Schools face considerable challenges that they have not always faced. Providing instruction to all students regardless of intellectual development has not always been a task. While schools have had to work with students of diverse economic and linguistic backgrounds, they've not had quite so much diversity nor the requirements to graduate all students. My parents have noted that many of their classmates dropped out during, or before, high school, as they could earn wages to support themselves without graduating. That is no longer true.

Schools have to try to address 100 percent of student and family needs. Politicians need only to focus on getting a little over 50 percent support of those who vote. Unfortunately, some seek to gain support through unsupported allegations and accusations of a “sinister agenda.”

Instances of individuals and districts that go beyond what the community finds comfortable occur. Instances where they don’t do enough also happen. It’s easier to tear down than to build up or correct. But that is where real leadership has to step up and engage for the betterment of all.

I saw a diverse group of new North High graduates crossing the stage to receive their diplomas. I also noted the pride their families took in this achievement. Many of those students would have had no options, and limited opportunities, without our public school system. Their talents were developed as a result of the investments our community and state have made. What happens to future young people rests in our decisions on appropriate investment and accountability.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0