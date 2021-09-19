THE REGULARS: Time to recognize our actions, inactions affect others

We are all faced with significant challenges, individually and collectively. How we decide to address these issues may be as important as what actions we decide to take.

These challenges include, but are not limited to, our role internationally, the health of our people, economic resiliency, breaking barriers to upward mobility, creating a responsible climate policy and more.

We can continue with policies that place an onus on some and provide a windfall for others. Alternatively, would prize individual liberty and freedom while recognizing that we have some responsibility toward each other.

Frankly, many policies have been designed to avoid accountability and responsibility. They promise what could be described as a “chocolate sundae weight loss plan.”

Since the 1990s, the United States has vastly increased its military operations across the globe. It put men and women into harm’s way, resulting in death, wounds seen and unseen, and families stressed or broken.

At the time, policymakers decided not to offset the cost of the conflicts, or create some small sense of shared sacrifice. Instead, they selected a segment of society to reap a bonanza through tax cuts while the financial burden was deferred for future generations to pay.